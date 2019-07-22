BECKETT LEAGUE DIVISIONS 3 & 4 / Kelly's hat-trick seals success for Rugby Club

Mark Kelly took a sensational hat-trick to help Scarborough Rugby Club beat Sherburn 2nds and maintain their push for the Division Four title.

Kelly grabbed 5-27, claiming a hat-trick and also dismissing Sherburn’s top five batsmen as the hosts were all out for just 82 in 19.4 overs.

Brett Canham and Simon Norris also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Mark Shippey then hit an unbeaten 36 to help guide Rugby Club to 85-4 in reply, Jordon Farrow and Dan Bean taking two wickets each.

Scalby 3rds continued their good run of results as they beat Pickering 4ths by eight wickets.

Pikes won the toss and elected to bat first but were restricted to 97-8, Scott Wilson claiming superb figures of 5-24, with Steve Shannon, Robbie Kerr and Will Holborn taking one wicket each.

Nigel Clapham then hit 26 and Nathan Barber and Phil Perry remained unbeaten on 23 to help Scalby to 98-2.

Flamborough cruised past eight-man Brompton 2nds.

Brompton were indebted to Luke Calvert’s 26 as they were all out for 41, Marcos Brown-Garcia took 4-27 and J Vincent 3-11.

Flamboro’ then cruised to 42-1.

Ravenscar 2nds boosted their chances of promotion with a 20-run win over Thornton Dale 2nds on Sunday.

Jish Rewcroft’s 30 and 20 from Gerald Smith helped Ravenscar to 120-8, loanee David Hebron bagging 3-26.

Smith then took five wickets and Rewcroft three as Dales were dismissed for 100 in reply.

Wykeham 3rds were awarded 22 points after Malton & Old Malton 4ths conceded their game.

Great Habton 2nds were 6-0 replying to Cayton 2nds’ 150-6, Mark Sayers top-scoring with 45.

Nawton Grange 2nds took advantage of the derby clash between Grosmont and Mulgrave 2nds being rained off prematurely as they grabbed 22 points after beating Filey 2nds in Division Three.

Grange’s complete win catapulted them into second place in the league table after Grosmont’s home game against Mulgrave 2nds was rained off.

Skipper Arran Liddle hit 55 as Grosmont posted 218-8 before the rain fell.

David Bowes also added 46 and Chris Pickering 27, while Nick Gibson bagged 5-47 and Ben Duell chipped in with 2-55.

Malton & Old Malton 3rds were handed 22 points after Heslerton 2nds condeded again.

Ravenscar were 125-5 in their game against Muston when the rain curtailed their encounter.

Robin Coulson had hit 37 and Joe Bayes 35.

Folkton & Flixton 3rds were sat on 144-4 at Ganton 2nds when their game was prematurely halted by the elements.