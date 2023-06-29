Becky Miller defeats brother Josh to secure Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club tournament win

Tournament winner Becky Millet, left, and her younger brother Josh, who finished as the runner-up in the Bridlington LTC event on Sunday.

Four young people were playing four adults to give them experience of match play, each junior played a set playing with a different adult each time.

It was a fun afternoon with some excellent tennis played by the juniors who were able to put all their skills learned during coaching sessions into action.

Bridlington LTC Men’s A team lost 5-4 at Hackness & Scarborough A in Division One of the Driffield & District Tennis League.

John Bell and Joel Rollinson were outstanding, winning two sets.

Mark Robson and Joe Reynolds were unlucky to lose a tie-break in their first match, they won a set then lost another.

Anthony and Andrew Purvis lost in a tie-break, won a set and lost a set.

A Men’s B team without three regulars put in a brilliant display to win 8-1 at home to Market Weighton to take a step closer to safety in Division Three.

Captain Juan Carlos Lino and Peter Nurse played extremely well winning 8-2, 8-3 and 8-2, while Anthony Clarke and Jason Paddon won 8-4, 8-6 and 8-2, a great performance by the newly-formed pair.

Craig Cockerill and Pierre Canta won 8-6, 8-4 and lost 6-8.

Brid’s Mixed A team won 8-1 in Division Two at home to a Beverley Town team with only two couples.

Top couple Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale won 8-6 and 8-4 playing excellent tennis.

Juan Carlos and Carolien Lino won 8-2 and 8-7, while John Bell and Janet Mizel, a new partnership, lost 5-8 then coming back strong winning 8-0.

Brid’s depleted Mixed B team lost 6-3 at Pocklington E in Division Four.

Paul Robinson and Jo Robinson were consistent as usual, winning 8-3 and 8-6, then lost the battle of the number one pairs 5-8.

Steve Mitchell and Penny Clarke won 8-6, then lost 4-8 and 4-8, while Craig Cockerill and Helen Cox, playing her first match of the season, struggled as they lost 2-8, 1-8 and 2-8.

Brid Ladies A lost 6-3 at Sledmere A in Division Two, the hosts gaining revenge for Brid’s home win in the first meeting.

Bridlington battled well with several sets going to tie-breaks.

Julie and Beth Christlow won one set and lost two, one of the sets was very close and it went to a tie-break unfortunately the Christlows lost.

Penny Clarke and Anne Diamond lost all three sets though they played many deuces and games could have gone either way.

Janet Mizel and Carolien Lino played very well winning two sets and were Bridlington;s top couple on the night.

It was another close Division Four match for the Ladies B team, unfortunately losing 5-4 at home to Filey.Pearl Rogerson and Lesley Clark played well, winning 8-4, 8-5 and losing 1-8.

Jill Crawford and Leigh Moore lost 4-8, 7-8 and 7-8, and were so unlucky to lose two tiebreaks.