Bridlington's James Precious shows off his trophy after winning his fight in Tenerife.

“I did some sparring with some lads at St. Paul’s Club in Hull, I got along with them quite well which led them saying to their coach Mike Bromby that I could join their boxing trip to Tenerife,” explained Precious.

"They do a lot of boxing abroad and seized the opportunity delighted that I’d impressed an experienced coach like Mike.

"The show was mainly an amateur but unlike here the main event was a professional bout. The atmosphere was unreal the support for local fighters was second to none.

Bridlington boxer James Previous at the weigh-in for the fight in Tenerife

"It was a new experience standing outside the venue in just my undies for the weigh in and face off. It was warm fortunately.

"We all knew it was going to be a tough night. In the fight I was caught with a good shot 15 seconds in but I survived the count. I put on the pressure getting stronger as the fight went on and winning by landing big shots and combinations.”

Precious, 22, lives with his mother and works as a joiner at Reds10 in Kellythorpe. His employer generously sponsored the Tenerife trip.

He describes himself as Bridlington born and bred.

Bridlington boxer James Previous claimed a superb win in Tenerife

He said: “I love the town and fight out of Bridlington Boxing Club coached by Damien Grant and David Windnal.

"I've won many titles and medals and hold the 80kg Yorkshire and Northern Elite belt. I admire many boxers for various reasons including Dimitri Bivol, Roy Jones Jr, Canelo Alvarez, Roberto Duran, Joe Calzaghe, Arturo Gatti and Muhammad Ali.

"I bellieve ‘the only reason a warrior is alive is to fight and the only reason a warrior fights is to win’. In a bout I’ll do anything to prove I’m the stronger physically and mentally.”

Precious is ambitious, saying: “I'm aiming for gold in the Haringey Box Cup next month and I’m preparing to defend my Yorkshire title. I plan to have my professional debut by the end of the year.

"I’ll do well in the paid ranks it’ll suit my style to a T and I’ll cause problems in the division. I’m hard, tough, talented and courageous. Just watch me.”