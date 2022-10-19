British boxing heroes Frank Bruno and Ricky Hatton are heading to Bridlington Spa in April - find out how to buy tickets here

Popular boxing legends Frank Bruno and Ricky Hatton are heading to Bridlington Spa in April for one night only entitled Best of Britain. Photo submitted

Bruno became the WBC Heavyweight World Champion in 1995 having fought some of the best boxers in the world including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

Ricky fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao and will be talking about his rise to fame and the incredible fan base he gained along the way.

A spokesman said: “Frank will take us down memory lane with the highs and lows of his career, live and exclusive.

“Ricky Hatton, another icon within the sport, will be talking about his career highs, multiple word title victories and fantastic encounters with the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

“Alongside general tickets. VIP tickets are also available which include a private meet and greet, private bar and professional photo opportunity.