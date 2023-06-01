Westway Boxing Club coach George Rhodes Snr gives Archie Ashworth advice.

Juniors Archie Ashworth and Preston Hirstle, both aged 11, were both in action at a show held at Guisborough on Saturday May 13.

Archie boxed his second skills contest against a boy from South Bank Middlesbrough.

The Westway youngster put in a very skilled performance.

Preston Hirstle in action during his first-ever scored bout, at Guisborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hirstle, who has had a busy few months, racking up four skills contests already, took part in his first-ever scored bout.

Westway BC coach Ryan Ashworth said: “Preston ended up losing on a split point decision in an entertaining contest that, in my opinion, could have gone either way against a fighter from Priory, Redcar.”

On May 18, Archie Ashworth was in action again, this time against a fellow junior from St Paul’s Hull.

Proud dad Ryan Ashworth said: “Archie boxed beautiful, coming in with bags of confidence, controlling the range landing some eye-catching backhands.”

Archie Ashworth in action at the Guisborough show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Farey, 13, had his fourth skills contest on Friday May 19 in Leeds, boxing very well against a southpaw opponent from Karmand, Bradford.

Ryan Ashworth added: "What a great season at Westway Boxing Club after starting from scratch we have developed a junior squad. Archie Ashworth, Preston Hirstle, Freddie Farey took part in 11 skills contests and one scored bout.

"Their hard work and dedication is paying off and the performances under those bright lights has been great to be part of all three boys have boxed all over Yorkshire at the drop of a hat putting in some nice displays of boxing skill.

"We have some boys ready to begin their boxing journey next season I look forward to bringing them on see where we end up.

Westway youngster Fred Farey had his fourth skills bout in Leeds last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've also had around 12 bouts from youth to senior level, Zach Wood and Lucien Tranca, who are both 16, Cameron Stone, 19, and Kieran Glave, 22, all making positive progress this season. I can't wait for next season and anticipate that we can take part in double the amount of competition.