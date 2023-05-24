Nico Dale is declared the winner in the fight at Guisborough TA Club.

​From the first bell, Scarborough ABC’s Dale, 13, ensured he took control of matters behind sharp and fast, straight punches which landed to good effect throughout the opening session, as he used good footwork to circle the ring.

The same tactics were deployed in the second round but the pace and workrate were increased by the determined Whitby lad, much to the frustration of Hatton who appeared to struggle to contain Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving into the final round it was clear that the travelling boxer didn't want to leave anything to chance against tiring opposition, as he demonstrated high levels of fitness in order to continue to unload crisp combination shots all the way to the final bell.