Ricky Hatton brings Scarborough Spa appearance forward by 24 hours
Boxer Ricky Hatton has had to bring his upcoming appearance at Scarborough Spa forward by 24 hours.
Due to other boxing commitments, An Evening with Ricky Hatton will now take place on Friday September 3 2021 in Scarborough Spa’s Ocean Room.
Hatton said: “I’m really looking forward to coming over to Scarborough on Friday 3rd September. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans again, sharing some of my great stories but most of all for everyone to have a great night and get back to some sort of normality!’
All original tickets remain valid for the new date and organisers RM Sports events apologises for any inconvenience caused by the date change.
Tickets are available for the newly arranged date via Scarborough Spa’s website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk