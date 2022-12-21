Scarborough ABC teenager Harry Sheader secures superb win in Hull against Warren Jude

Harry Sheader claimed another win in Hull

In front of a very enthusiastic crowd, that included a vocal Scarborough contingent that had travelled to Hull to support 14-year-old Sheader, both boxers entered the ring to a loud reception.

From the first bell local lad Jude attempted to take the fight to the visiting Sheader, who immediately found his range with an accurate jab.

Notably towards the end of a close opening round, the Scarborough boxer landed a heavy, telling, right cross that appeared to stop Jude in his tracks before the bell sounded.

Scarborough ABC teenager Harry Sheader

In the second round Sheader continued to work well at long range against shorter opposition, as Jude appeared to struggle to close the distance between himself and his elusive opponent.

Moving into the third and final round it appeared Sheader probably had a slight lead on the scorecards.

However, not wishing to leave anything to chance the Scarborough ABC teenager increased the pace as he landed heavy blows throughout from long range in an effort to secure victory against a brave and willing opponent.