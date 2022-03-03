Scarborough boxer Matt Tinker continues unbeaten record with unanimous decision win in Florida
Scarborough’s Matt Tinker continued his unbeaten record with a victory over American Brandon Maddox in a show in Florida last weekend.
Tinker extended his unbeaten start to his pro career with a victory over Maddox at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City on a Pro Box Promotions show.
The Scarborough-born boxer, who is now West Coast managed and trained and fights out of Florida rather than New York, managed to claim a 58-56, 58-56, 59-55 win.
Matt's brother Luke said: "Matt won via unanimous decision. His opponent started well winning the first round giving Matt a chin check landing some big right hands.
"Matt grew into the fight slowing Maddox with his pressure, jab and body shots.
"It was not Matt’s cleanest or most clinical performance but still won convincingly.
"He is now having a couple of days off before getting back in the ring as he hopes to be back in the out in the next few weeks.
"His record now stands at 8-0 (6kos) ranked 87/1063 in the world and 13/76 in England. He is looking to move up the rankings quickly."