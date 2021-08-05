Scarborough's Matt Tinker delighted by winning return at the Garden

Matt Tinker claimed victory on Tuesday in New York

Tinker was appearing at Madison Square Garden Theatre and on the first installment of Triller Fight Club’s ‘TrillerVerz’ series, which is set to run on Tuesday nights monthly for the next year, bringing together boxing and Verzuz rap/DJ battles.

The former Scarborough ABC and Westway ABC boxer stepped up early on the card, as he took on Michael Rycraft, an American with a winning record.

The light-heavyweight said: “I enjoyed the fight. It was good to get the win and get things moving again.

“I’m hoping to stay active and fight again soon with hopefully another step up in opponent and some more rounds.

“It’s another win which gets me closer to my goal of finishing the year 10-0.

“Thanks to everyone for their support.”

Tinker dominated the fight from the start, and had a really strong second round, not giving Rycraft any space, working his head and punishing him on the ropes.

Rycraft was pulled out by his corner and didn’t come out for the third round of a fight scheduled for four as Tinker secured a second round technical knockout (TKO).