Scarborough’s Matt Tinker hangs up his gloves after brilliant 18-year career
Scarborough’s Matt Tinker has called time on his impressive boxing career, which has spanned almost two decades.
The Scarborough-born southpaw, who has been based in New York for several years, has brought to an end a boxing career which has seen him fight on top-class championships, shows and venues around the world at both amateur and professional level.
Speaking to The Scarborough News, Matt said: “Thanks to everyone in Scarborough for the support over the years!
"Especially my coaches from the late Tommy Johnson and Lenny Cook at Scarborough ABC to Ray Simpson and Neil Brockhurst who trained me more recently when visiting home.”
Thirty-one-year-old Matt revealed his decision on social media, saying: “I’m happy to say, that’s it for me fighting now and I’m very happy to move onto the next chapter.
“I’ve been boxing competitively for the last 18 years.
"I’ve won a few titles and box cups, competed in the English ABA’s, Irish Nationals and US Golden Gloves, boxed all over Europe, America and Canada.
"Fought around 100 amateurs and 10 professional fights.
"I’ve competed against some top fighters including Olympians, World and European medalists and champions from many different countries.
"Boxing at iconic venues such as Madison Square Gardens, York Hall, Echo Arena, The National Stadium, Dublin and Eastfield Community Centre!
“Most importantly for me, I’ve met some of the best people who became my friends for life, and always had a laugh.
"Thanks, everyone for the continued support over the years.”
Luke Tinker paid tribute to his sibling Matt’s boxing career: “Matt’s had an unbelievable career in the sport.
"He’s worked hard and been dedicated to the sport for 18 years.
"Matt never boxed for glory, social media likes or anything like that.
"He boxed because he loved the sport and challenging himself to be the very best he can be.
"As a family we very proud of him and happy he’s retiring in full health.”