Scarborough's Matt Tinker was one of the main sparring partners for Ilunga Junior Makabu, the WBC cruiserweight world champion.

New York-based fighter Tinker was due to fight last month but the January 21 show which he was due to fight on was postponed.

The new date is February 25 at a Pro Box Promotions show in Florida, where he will be up against Maddox, who is coming off the back of a KO victory at the back end of 2021.

Matt's brother Luke said: "Matt’s preparation are going well and he recently returned from a training camp in Ohio where he was one of the main sparring partners for Ilunga 'Junior' Makabu, the WBC cruiserweight world champion.

