Scarborough's Matt Tinker sets sights on Brandon Maddox bout
Scarborough-born boxer Matt Tinker is hoping to start 2022 in winning style against Brandon Maddox on February 25.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 8:01 am
Updated
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:26 am
New York-based fighter Tinker was due to fight last month but the January 21 show which he was due to fight on was postponed.
The new date is February 25 at a Pro Box Promotions show in Florida, where he will be up against Maddox, who is coming off the back of a KO victory at the back end of 2021.
Matt's brother Luke said: "Matt’s preparation are going well and he recently returned from a training camp in Ohio where he was one of the main sparring partners for Ilunga 'Junior' Makabu, the WBC cruiserweight world champion.
"He is looking forward to the fight to kick-start a busy and successful 2022."