Scarborough's Matt Tinker on his way to beating Brandon Maddox

Tinker, who has been based in the United States for several years, has snapped up the chance to fight champion Azeez on Saturday March 26.

Tinker’s most recent fight was only a few weeks ago when he defeated Brandon Maddox in a show in Plant City, Florida.

Matt’s brother Luke said: “Matt has agreed to a fight for the British title on March 26 at Wembley Arena. Matt’s taking the fight at under two weeks notice and is flying over from New York next week.

“He said ‘Let’s do it for Scarborough’.”

Matt has won all eight of his eight pro fights, which includes six knockouts.

Londoner Azeez, who has 10 knockouts from 15 wins, said: “He gave me a pasting in the amateurs, so as soon as his name was put in the mix I said yes.

“He needs to know that this is a different animal.”