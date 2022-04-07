Westway Boxing Club teen stars Lucien Tranca and Harry Fisher earn wins at Whitby show
Westway Boxing Club’s Harry Fisher continued his fine form with a win at a Whitby Spa show last weekend, earning a split decision success against Rob Reeder (Northallerton).
Seventeen year-old Fisher gave away a lot of experience against Reeder, as it was only the fourth fight for the Pickering youngster.
In a fight full of tough gruelling exchanges, the superior fitness and strength of Fisher helped him win on a split decision, much to the delight of the vocal Westway supporters.
Sixteen-year-old Lucien Tranca also claimed victory at Whitby to cap a superb night for the Westway club.
Tranca was taking on a more experienced Tyne & Wear boxer Brian Bowen, and the latter shaded the first round.
But Tranca dug deep and came back strongly in the second and third rounds with some powerful shots against the bigger boxer from the Braine Boxing Club.
The teenager from Scarborough earned victory thanks to a unanimous points decision.
Westway coach George Rhodes said: “Both of our young boxers were up against much more experienced fighters but Harry and Lucien did superbly to earn victories backed by a big support from Scarborough.”
Zach Wood, also a Westway fighter, made his debut at 58kg weight at Eastburn Boxing Club’s dinner show at Bradford City’s football ground.
Fifteen-year-old Wood took on the home club’s Mason Allawa.
His coach Ryan Ashworth said: “Zach boxed behind a strong jab setting up back hands to edge the first round.
“In rounds two and three Mason Allawa dug deep applying lots of pressure to the neater boxing technique of Wood, letting his hands go in some back and forth exchanges.
“We didn’t get the result but it was an excellent display of boxing and sportsmanship.
“I look forward to seeing young Zach get back in the gym with his clubmates ready to go again, this was a great learning experience for him.”