Whitby Boxing Club teenagers Harry Lorains and Kane Morrison win top titles

Boxing stars

Stewart Lorains, Head Coach at the Whitby club, said: “We went to the Prestige Hull Box Cup earlier this month.

"There were over five hundred entries over the three days of boxing.

"We took three to box. The first, Eden Elwick, got beat on points by the eventual Box Cup winner, with Eden boxing his little heart out.

"Then Mason Stainthorpe boxed fantastic to lose the decision and the winner went on to win the Box Cup as well!

“We then had 17-year-old Kane Morrison in action.

"He boxed in the quarter-final on the Friday against a tricky lad but won five nil.

"On the Saturday, in the semi-final, Kane boxed a strong lad from Manchester winning on a split decision 3-2.

"Then on Sunday we boxed a big strong lad from Hebden Bridge.

"Kane dominated the fight, but it was a tough bout to win, claiming the split decision 4-1 to get his gold medal to round off a great season for Team Whitby.”

It has been a busy year for Whitby fighters and Harry Lorains also won a gold medal at a top competition to highlight the club’s strength.

Stewart Lorains added: “Several weeks earlier we went to the Angel of the North Box Cup with four boxers.

"Mason Stainthorpe and Makar Yuchek didn't box at the event due to weight variation.

"Eden Elwick boxed against a national champion, and he was beaten.

"He was poorly but wanted to box regardless.

"Then we had Harry Lorains, 15, in a straight final in the under 75kg.

"He was boxing a lad who was a year older and unbeaten.

"Harry set the pace throughout the fight dominating every round and winning with a unanimous decision to win his gold medal.

"All the boxers had a great season overall from Whitby Boxing Club.”