Chelsea Arnell with her coaching team

Westway Boxing Club coach Ryan Ashworth said: “Chelsea Arnell, who is a Hull professional super featherweight boxer trained by myself and George Rhodes Snr, got back to winning ways with a dominant display of boxing at Hull City Hall on Saturday night, winning on points over six rounds.

"We will be looking to push forward and get her another title opportunity over 10 rounds.

“The fight was a real action-packed contest, and the promoter Steve Wood said it was the fight of the night.

Winning return to action for Westway Boxing Club’s Chelsea Arnell