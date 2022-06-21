World boxing champion Tyson Fury is bringing his After Party Tour to Bridlington Spa in September – find out more here

Tyson Fury will visit Bridlington Spa on Friday, September 9 as part of his full UK and world tour, entitled Official After Party Tour – Part 2.

Tyson, described as ‘the greatest heavyweight of his generation’ will embark on a global journey to tell his amazing story.

He aims to meet and greet as many fans as possible at a series of spectacular dates across the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, US, Far East and the Middle East.

Fresh from his stunning sixth round knockout of Dillian Whyte defending his WBC heavyweight title in front of 95,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in April the Gypsy King will reveal his incredible boxing life, his thrilling trilogy fights with Deontay Wilder and what happens next.

Hosted by Gold Star Promotions fans will have an up-close and personal evening with the entertaining show featuring Q&As, photo opportunities, all in a party atmosphere.

The once in a lifetime Fury Fest includes entertainment, meet and greets with the champion and other special guests and DJs to celebrate an evening to remember with an opportunity to listen to the leading boxing icon of our era.

Tyson Fury said: “We’re going to have a party! This is a great way to meet my fans and share what I know about my incredible boxing career. The highs, the lows, the struggle, the hard work, it’s all made me the fighter I am and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“After a night of stories, memories and insights into the sport of boxing my fans will know so much more about me. It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to start the tour and see the world!”