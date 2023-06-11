Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team hit top form to sink rivals Brandesburton

Anthony Clark in action for Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club.

The match was packed full of long games, exciting rallies and plenty of deuces.

Julie Christlow and daughter Beth won 8-5, 8-6 and narrowly lost a tie-break 7-8, in a brilliant performance by a very consistent pair.

Penny Clark and Keren Miller were outstanding winning 8-2, 8-3 and losing 4-8.

The winning set came from Rosie Allan Lees and Anne Diamond who won 8-6 in fine style, they lost the other sets 2-8, 2-8.

The Brid Ladies B team put in a brilliant performance to win 7-2 at Harpham in Division Four.

The top couple were Carol Bickerdike and Davina Allan Lees winning 8-3, 8-2 and 8-1.

Bickerdike on her day and especially on grass is a top player as she played so well tonight. Allan Lees played outstanding aswell and her partnership was class with Bickerdike.

Liegh Fern and Jill Crawford won 8-3, 8-4 and 8-2, an outstanding performance by the pair with their terrific play and coverage of the court was first class.

Pearl Rogerson and Sharon Havercroft won 8-3 and were unlucky to lose 7-8 in the tie-break and 6-8.

The Brid Men’s A team, who could only field four players due to injuries and unavailability, lost 7-2 at home to Beverley ER in Division One.

Mark Robson and Joe Reynolds won one set, while John Bell and Joel Rollinson also won a set, a decent effort against a strong Beverley team.

The Men’s B team were also only fielding four due to injuries and unavailability and lost 9-0 at Pocklington B in Division Three.

Paul Robinson and Anthony Clark lost 4-8, 3-8 and 2-8, while Steve Mitchell and Jason Paddon lost 2-8, 3-8 and 2-8.

The Men’s C team lost 8-1 at home to unbeaten Driffield LTC B in Division Four.

Mike Fell and Chris Lea won the first set 8-0, a good start for the C team, but lost the other two sets. The pairs of Oliver Walkington and Anthony Clark Snr, plus Paul Magson and Curtis Papworth lost all their sets.

Bridlington Mixed A lost 8-1 at Hutton Cranswick A in Division Two, their first loss of the season.

It was a good effort by Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale to win a set. Joe Reynolds and Penny Clark, the latter promoted from the B team, lost their matches but still gave their all as did captain John Bell and Julie Christlow.

A reshuffled Bridlington Mixed B lost 7-2 at home to Kilham A in Division Four.

The Keith Kynman and Davina Allan Lees partnership worked a treat and both players were outstanding and deserved their two wins, their scores were 8-2, 8-7 and 5-8.

Kynman was excellent with his long drives and Allan Lees’ defence was brilliant.

Paul Robinson and Rosie Allan Lees should have won their last match after being 7-5 up only to lose 7-8.

They lost 0-8 and 5-8 in the other matches.