Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team hit top form to sink rivals Brandesburton

​Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team won 5-4 at home to Brandesburton A in Driffield & District Tennis League Division Two.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 11th Jun 2023, 20:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 20:44 BST
Anthony Clark in action for Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club.

The match was packed full of long games, exciting rallies and plenty of deuces.

Julie Christlow and daughter Beth won 8-5, 8-6 and narrowly lost a tie-break 7-8, in a brilliant performance by a very consistent pair.

Penny Clark and Keren Miller were outstanding winning 8-2, 8-3 and losing 4-8.

The winning set came from Rosie Allan Lees and Anne Diamond who won 8-6 in fine style, they lost the other sets 2-8, 2-8.

The Brid Ladies B team put in a brilliant performance to win 7-2 at Harpham in Division Four.

The top couple were Carol Bickerdike and Davina Allan Lees winning 8-3, 8-2 and 8-1.

Bickerdike on her day and especially on grass is a top player as she played so well tonight. Allan Lees played outstanding aswell and her partnership was class with Bickerdike.

Liegh Fern and Jill Crawford won 8-3, 8-4 and 8-2, an outstanding performance by the pair with their terrific play and coverage of the court was first class.

Pearl Rogerson and Sharon Havercroft won 8-3 and were unlucky to lose 7-8 in the tie-break and 6-8.

The Brid Men’s A team, who could only field four players due to injuries and unavailability, lost 7-2 at home to Beverley ER in Division One.

Mark Robson and Joe Reynolds won one set, while John Bell and Joel Rollinson also won a set, a decent effort against a strong Beverley team.

The Men’s B team were also only fielding four due to injuries and unavailability and lost 9-0 at Pocklington B in Division Three.

Paul Robinson and Anthony Clark lost 4-8, 3-8 and 2-8, while Steve Mitchell and Jason Paddon lost 2-8, 3-8 and 2-8.

The Men’s C team lost 8-1 at home to unbeaten Driffield LTC B in Division Four.

Mike Fell and Chris Lea won the first set 8-0, a good start for the C team, but lost the other two sets. The pairs of Oliver Walkington and Anthony Clark Snr, plus Paul Magson and Curtis Papworth lost all their sets.

Bridlington Mixed A lost 8-1 at Hutton Cranswick A in Division Two, their first loss of the season.

It was a good effort by Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale to win a set. Joe Reynolds and Penny Clark, the latter promoted from the B team, lost their matches but still gave their all as did captain John Bell and Julie Christlow.

A reshuffled Bridlington Mixed B lost 7-2 at home to Kilham A in Division Four.

The Keith Kynman and Davina Allan Lees partnership worked a treat and both players were outstanding and deserved their two wins, their scores were 8-2, 8-7 and 5-8.

Kynman was excellent with his long drives and Allan Lees’ defence was brilliant.

Paul Robinson and Rosie Allan Lees should have won their last match after being 7-5 up only to lose 7-8.

They lost 0-8 and 5-8 in the other matches.

Anthony Clark and Jill Crawford gave their all though they lost all three sets 4-8, 5-8 and 3-8, against a Kilham side that are top of the league.