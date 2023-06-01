Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team work hard for 8-1 win against Pocklington

The Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team left to right Carolien Lino, Penny Clark, captain, Jo Robinson, Janet Mizel, Julie Christlow and Beth Christlow.

This was a closer match than the scoreline suggests and it was good tactics by captain Penny Clark to play on grass.

The grass courts have improved so much because of the hard work groundsman Ben Cawthorn has put it.

Bridlington adapted to the grass a lot quicker, with top couple Jo Robinson and Janet Mizel playing outstanding tennis.

Robinson played with such confidence especially with her power and low forehand drives, while Mizel was outstanding overhead and both gelled together on the night.

Penny Clark and Carolien Lino won two matches playing good tennis and were in good form in the first two sets. They lost to Pocklington’s first pair in the last match for them.

Julie and Beth Christlow, despite grass not being their favourite surface, played very well winning all three sets in fine style.

Brid’s Ladies B team lost out 7-2 at Market Weighton in Division Four.

The hosts were deserved winners in a match played in nice weather played on excellent hard courts.

Brid’s top couple again was Davina and Rosie Allan Lees, who won 8-2 and 8-4 and lost 6-8 in an excellent performance by the married couple.

Jill Crawford and Leigh Fern played well with plenty of effort though losing 4-8, 3-8 and 6-8.

Pearl Rogerson and Tracey Nicholls lost a really close break 7-8 and then lost 2-8 and 4-8.

The match was played in a good spirit and tea was lovely in the new clubhouse.

The unbeaten Brid Mixed A team’s performance was exceptional in their Division Two 5-4 win at a very good Pocklington team.

Captain John Bell and Julie Christlow were in imperious form and leading from the front winning two matches.

Juan Carlos Lino and Janet Mizel were brilliant, the latter in her first match of the season was outstanding as they won two matches.