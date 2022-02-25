Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club's juniors in action

Any four to 16-year-olds wanting to learn to play tennis are offered the chance to get a racket, balls, t-shirt, wristbands and six weeks coaching for less than £30. Coaching starts on Saturday March 5.

Club secretary Penny Clarke said: “These will be fun sessions which will include learning the skills of tennis and working towards playing in matches.”

To register go to Carl Hazel/ Junior coaching (lta.org.uk) and click on the relevant link for age group.

Clarke added: “Once these six weekly sessions are completed it is possible and advisable to join our formal coaching programme after the Easter holidays for all age groups, although not obligatory.

“There are junior tournaments during the season to take part in and an Open Day for the whole family to give tennis a try.”

For further details and enquiries about junior tennis at the club please contact [email protected]

For any adults wishing to try tennis at Bridlington LTC or have some coaching please contact [email protected]

Clarke said: “At present we have a ladies coaching session on a Wednesday morning starting at 9.30am, which will then change to a Friday afternoon at 5.30pm at the end of March.