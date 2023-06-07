Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Mixed A hot-shots carry on great run with Beverley win

The players who played in the Whites and Strawberry tea event at Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday.

The unbeaten Brid A team keep winning with Anthony Purvis and Janet Mitzel playing brilliant winning convincingly and playing brilliant tennis as a pair in the Division Two encounter.

Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale won all three of their matches in fine style.

Anthony Clark and Julie Christlow won two sets and lost in the other set.

They won 8-6 in one match, which lasted 75 minutes long, and it was made even better as Christlow was injured, she showed true grit to battle through for the team.

There was a heartbreaking result for the Bridlington Mixed B team as they were edged out 5-4 at Scarborough and Hackness in their Division Four clash, the Brid side headed home knowing they should have collected the victory.

The home team had a very impressive player, who hadn’t played previously for them, and he was the difference between the teams and was certainly a player who could have played Division Two standard.

Jo and Paul Robinson played well winning 8-3 and 8-1, losing 4-8.

Keith Kynman and Penny Clark won 8-4, then lost 3-8 and 4-8.

The third pair of Cockerill and Davina Allan Lees lost 3-8 and 5-8 so it was all on the last set and they were ahead in the match though couldn’t win the match for Bridlington and lost in the tiebreak 7-8.

The Brid Ladies A team were also unlucky to miss out in their game at Scarborough and Hackness in Division Two, also falling to a 5-4 defeat on their travels.

There was a brilliant performance by Penny Clark and Janet Mitzel, the duo winning three matches and playing brilliant tennis with such confidence.

Pearl Rogerson and Sharon Havercroft played their hearts out though lost all three matches.

Jill Crawford and Beth Christlow played well winning one game and agonisingly losing two tie-breaks 7-8, 7-8 so the final score could have been so different in a match that was played in good spirit.

The Brid Ladies B team had a great 5-4 home win against Beverley Town A in Division Four.

There were some brilliant performances by the players especially Debbie Miller making her league debut and putting up a good performance.

Carol Bickerdike and Leigh Fearn were on brilliant form as they won 8-0, 8-5 and 8-7.

Becky Hillman and Tracey Nicholls lost their sets 3-8, 0-8 and 1-8.

Davina Allan-Lees and Miller won 8-1 and 8-1, then lost 4-8.

Club spokesman Paul Robinson said: “The Strawberry tea and social tennis event last weekend was a huge success with over 24 players playing tennis and the grass courts were full.