Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club mixed teams get off to flying start in Driffield League

Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies B team, from left, Tracey Nicholls, Rosie Allan Lees, Lesley Clark, Davina Allan Lees, Leigh Fearn and Janet Fell.

Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale were outstanding, winning all three of their matches.

Rollinson excelled with his very precise shots and good backhand winners, while Teasdale is quick around the court.

Juan Carlos Lino and Carol Bickerdike won two matches playing good tennis, both players playing good volleys and moving well on court.

Captain John Bell with Julie Christlow were a bit rusty, losing all three sets, with Bell just coming back from a back injury and Christlow has not had much practice this season.

The Mixed B team also won 5-4 in their Division Four match at Market Weighton C.

Joint-captains Paul and Jo Robinson were in outstanding form winning all three matches 8-7, 8-1 and 8-0.

The first match was the key match between the two captains and top couple from both teams.

The Robinsons were 5-1 down in games then they picked themselves up to win 8-7 in a tie-break.

Keith Kynman and Penny Clark lost 5-8 and 4-8 and won 8-1.

The pair haven't played together for sometime and with more playing time together results will get better, both players showed glimpses of class.

Kynman, with his long drives, hit with power and Clark, with her straight drives, was forcing the opponents back on the baseline.

Craig Cockerill and Jill Crawford lost 3-8 4-8 and won 8-1

This is a fairly inexperienced partnership which showed glimpses of class and at times they really gelled together.

Cockerill’s amazing first serve and good lobs into the corner of the tram lines were the highlight, while Crawford never gives up, showing sheer determination and loves the competition of chasing the ball down.

The Bridlington Men’s A team slipped to an opening 9-0 loss at Pocklington A in Division One.

Joe Reynolds and Mark Robson Joel Rollinson and John Bell were in the A team which were well beaten by title favourites Pocklington.

The Bridlington Ladies B team played against a seasoned Rudston A line-up in their first Driffield League Division Four match of the season.

The top pair on the night was Davina Allan Lees and Rosie Allan Lees.

They played really well in all three of their matches winning one by an 8-4 margin and narrowly losing 7-8 and 6-8.

They gel so well together as a partnership.

Lesley Clark and Tracey Nicholls, who are a new pairing this campaign, performed admirably in their first league matches together, losing 2-8, 3-8 and 4-8.