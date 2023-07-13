Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club set to raise money for Children with Cancer UK this weekend

Paul and Jo Robinson are organising a tennis event at Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club this Sunday to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

All players from Bridlington LTC and other clubs are welcome to play and anyone who is not registered with a club who fancies playing tennis and raising money for Children with Cancer UK can come and play at the event.

They just have to donate on entry to the event to take part.

Paul and Jo are passionate about tennis and raising money for vulnerable children so hopefully lots of people will turn up and play and even if you cant play come and support and donate to this wonderful charity and change young people's lives for the better.

Paul said: "We have some amazing raffle prizes donated by Dowsons, Planetwise and ITsports in York who specialize in tennis equipment plus many more.

"Refreshments will be available as well at the event.

"I know players from Filey and Scarborough are attending the event so it would be great to see as many players from our own club to make the effort to raise money for Children with Cancer UK this weekend.”

The Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Men's A team were handed a win by visitors Driffield Lawn Tennis Club A in Division One of the Driffield and District Lawn Tennis League last week.

The 9-0 win went to the Bridlington-based team.

The Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Men’s B team lost 5-4 at Beverley and East Riding C in their Division Three encounter.

Bridlington just lost out on the night and should have won this match.

Juan Carlos Lino and Paul Robinson played well winning two out of three games. winning 8-2, 8-4 and losing 5-8 in the battle of the number ones.

Robinson was restricted with a calf injury and couldn't move around the court as quickly as he usually does.

Anthony Clarke and Ashley Rawlings didn’t get a good start in their first match as they were 5-0 down and although they managed to pull it back to 7-6 then Beverley took the vital game to win the match.

The pair won 8-0 in an impressive performance against Beverley’s third pair.

In their last match they lost 4-8.

Bridlington’s third pair Steve Mitchell and Jason Paddon lost 2-8 and 5-8 and in the latter match were up 5-3 at the change they couldn't capitalise on it after their good start and didn’t win a game from then onwards.