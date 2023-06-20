Christlows shine in Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team’s 7-2 win against Pocklington C

Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team claimed another superb win in the Driffield & District Lawn Tennis League.

There were some long rallies and close sets, with Julie and Beth Christlow outstanding, winning 8-4, 8-5 and 8-5.

Penny Clark and the energetic Keren Miller won 8-5, 8-6 and 8-2. Carolien Lino and Ann Diamond won 8-5 and lost 3-8, 6-8, all the games were hard-fought and a good effort by the third pair.

The Ladies B team were edged out 5-4 at Rudston in Division Four.

Carol Bickerdike and Pearl Rogerson won 8-2, 8-3 and 8-0 in an unbelievable show. Since Bickerdike has played for the B team their displays have improved, and Rogerson was in terrific form as well.

Rosie and Davina Allan Lees played very well and won 8-6, then lost 4-8, 5-8. Jill Crawford and Leigh Moore lost 5-8, 5-8 and 2-8 despite a good display.

The Brid Men’s A team lost 8-1 at home to a really strong Pocklington A team in Division One.

A brilliant display by Brid top pair Mark Robson and Joe Reynolds saw them win a set, the rest of the team were John Bell and Joel Rollinson, Peter Nurse and Andrew Purvis.

The Men’s B team agonisingly lost 5-4 at Beeford A in Division Three.

Beeford won the previous clash 7-2 so this performance was an improvement.

Captain Juan Carlos and Paul Robinson played outstanding beating Beeford’s number one pair 8-6 and won 8-4 against number three pair. They were 6-4 up against the number two pair but lost 8-6.

Steve Mitchell and Anthony Clark were in fine form as well and they won 8-7 and 8-4 and lost a close set against Beeford’s number one pair 6-8. Sadly Jason Paddon and Pierre Canta lost 5-8, 3-8 and 2-8.

The Men’s C team lost 8-1 at derby rivals Flamborough in Division Four, but it was a closer game than the scores suggest.

Paul Magson and Chris Lea won the only set for Brid.