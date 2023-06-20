Christlows shine in Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Ladies A team’s 7-2 win against Pocklington C
There were some long rallies and close sets, with Julie and Beth Christlow outstanding, winning 8-4, 8-5 and 8-5.
Penny Clark and the energetic Keren Miller won 8-5, 8-6 and 8-2. Carolien Lino and Ann Diamond won 8-5 and lost 3-8, 6-8, all the games were hard-fought and a good effort by the third pair.
The Ladies B team were edged out 5-4 at Rudston in Division Four.
Carol Bickerdike and Pearl Rogerson won 8-2, 8-3 and 8-0 in an unbelievable show. Since Bickerdike has played for the B team their displays have improved, and Rogerson was in terrific form as well.
Rosie and Davina Allan Lees played very well and won 8-6, then lost 4-8, 5-8. Jill Crawford and Leigh Moore lost 5-8, 5-8 and 2-8 despite a good display.
The Brid Men’s A team lost 8-1 at home to a really strong Pocklington A team in Division One.
A brilliant display by Brid top pair Mark Robson and Joe Reynolds saw them win a set, the rest of the team were John Bell and Joel Rollinson, Peter Nurse and Andrew Purvis.
The Men’s B team agonisingly lost 5-4 at Beeford A in Division Three.
Beeford won the previous clash 7-2 so this performance was an improvement.
Captain Juan Carlos and Paul Robinson played outstanding beating Beeford’s number one pair 8-6 and won 8-4 against number three pair. They were 6-4 up against the number two pair but lost 8-6.
Steve Mitchell and Anthony Clark were in fine form as well and they won 8-7 and 8-4 and lost a close set against Beeford’s number one pair 6-8. Sadly Jason Paddon and Pierre Canta lost 5-8, 3-8 and 2-8.
The Men’s C team lost 8-1 at derby rivals Flamborough in Division Four, but it was a closer game than the scores suggest.
Paul Magson and Chris Lea won the only set for Brid.
A special mention to Anthony Clark Snr who gives his all in every match and it’s certainly been tough on him this season and his efforts and loyalty to the team and club has been first class. He and young Curtis Papworth, as well as Mike Fell and Craig Cockerill, lost all three though a good effort and they gave their all.