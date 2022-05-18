Aaron Virr's ton fires Ebberston B to AndyHIre Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division B win against Filey

Aaron Virr, pictured playing for Cloughton 2nds several years ago, struck a superb ton for Ebberston B

Opener Virr smashed 10 fours and five sixes, Alistair Fothergill adding 21 as the hosts racked up 165-6, Nathan Barber bagging 3-37 and stalwart Stu Neilson 2-29.

Teenager Tom Horsley then snapped up a superb 5-20 as Filey were limited to 124-8, David Brannan scoring an impressive 60no.

Ganton won by 20 runs at home to Wykeham, an unbeaten 32 from Patrick Philpott proving crucial for the hosts.

The home side were in deep trouble at 57-6 until Philpott's late knock steered them to a moderate 82-6, Henry Tubbs and Josh Groves taking two wickets apiece.

Jamie Artley's 3-11, allied to two wickets apiece for Greg Cousins and Jack Marcroft, restricted Wykeham to 62-9, Chris Kirkham-Knowles the only batsman to make it into double figures with 17.

Snainton won by seven wickets at home to Folkton & Flixton B.

Scalby are the early Division A leaders after earning a four-run win at Staxton to remain unbeaten.

Gregor Fraser hit 35 and Tom Harrison 26 as Scalby posted 111-6, Ryan Hargreaves and Andy Holtby bagging two wickets apiece.

Openers Adam Hargreaves (42) and Jack Pinder (27), along with Chris Dove's 20, got Staxton off to a strong start, but four-run-outs by the visitors in a superb fielding display pegged Staxton back to 107-6.

Heslerton and Folkton & Flixton also remain unbeaten after their match ended in a tie.

Josh Branch and Peter Kay took two wickets each as Flixton restricted Heslerton to 99-4, Rich Malthouse hitting 23 and Sam Triffitt 20.

Flixton's James Clark carried on his fine form with 50no, fellow opener Jake Hatton hitting 29, but after their stand of 75 the hosts could only make it to 99-4, despite only needed 11 runs to win from the final two overs.

Toby Sercombe was the top Heslerton bowler with 2-31.

Scarborough eased to a 10-wicket win at home to Brompton, while Seamer & Irton triumphed by 63 runs at home to Ebberston.

In Division C, Forge Valley B won by 45 runs at home to Ravenscar.

Valley openers Shan Puthenveettil Salim (59) and Midhunsingh Vijayasingh (35) guided the hosts to 151-5, Ryan Souter and Walid Ghafori taking two wickets apiece.

Ravenscar then made 106-8 in reply, Babu Mathew taking 3-27 as Valley sealed the win