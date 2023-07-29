Harrison Beeden scored the opening goal for Whitby Town at Blyth.

After an even first half in Northumberland which saw Whitby take the lead through Harrison Beeden's header, the home side were quickly level through a trialist, writes Liam Ryder.

Experienced midfielder Gell then secured the victory in the closing stages with a low composed finish, his first goal since returning to the club from Marske United in January.

Nathan Haslam made a selection of changes from the side which faced Bishop Auckland at Heritage Park the previous week as Lewis Ritson and Jerome Greaves made starts in place of Soni Fergus and Jacob Gratton.

In the 15th minute of the contest, Greaves went ever so close to opening the scoring for the Seasiders, only to be denied by the post from a towering, close-range header.

In the 33rd minute, Whitby took the lead as they made the most of a set-piece scenario. Priestley Griffiths' corner was floated into the area, with the ball being met by the relatively unchallenged Beeden who headed home from 12 yards.

Junior Mondal went close to netting his fifth goal of Whitby's pre-season campaign after collecting a pass inside the penalty area before the former Forest Green attacker's fizzing drive was saved by Blyth's trialist goalkeeper.

In the 40th minute, Blyth found themselves on level terms as a trialist raced in behind the Town defence to fire home low past Shane Bland.

Whitby were fortunate to remain on level terms in the 67th minute as one of Blyth's five starting trialist's played a dangerous low ball across goal which Bland had to be alert to.

Gell, however, was the man on hand to strike next as he found space to take a touch and fire past the Spartans keeper from close range as the Seasiders flooded bodies forwards.

The hosts’ sub keeper prevented Whitby from doubling their advantage, turning Brad Fewster's strike away from danger after a dangerous counter-attack from Haslam's side.

Coleby Shepherd then struck the back of the net, only for the goal to be chalked off after Gell was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.