Adam Newington and skipper Casey Rudd star in Bridlington CC’s win at Acomb

Russ Robinson hit 24 in Bridlington's win at Acomb. Photo by TCF Photography

Another excellent all-round effort saw Bridlington Cricket Club's 1st XI claim a five-wicket win at Acomb to continue their good start to the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division Two campaign.​

​Adam Newington’s excellent bowling saw Bridlington make a good start after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat, taking all three wickets as Acomb were limited to 67-3.

The momentum then swung back in the home side’s favour as the fourth-wicket pairing of Tom Owen (93) and Joe Schofield (54) put on 112 runs and Acomb looked to be heading to a big score at 179-3 with 14.1 overs left.

Rick Robinson then put in an outstanding performance with the ball as his 5-43 in nine overs limited the hosts to 251-9, Newington having recorded figures of 3-42 in 12 overs.

Bridlington CC celebrate taking a wicket. Photo by TCF Photography

Skipper Casey Rudd then continued his magnificent batting form so far this season, as he shared a second-wicket stand of 80 with Will Norman (35) and a third-wicket partnership of 105 with young all-rounder Calum Hatton (71no in 83 balls including seven fours and a six).

By the time all-rounder Rudd was dismissed for an excellent 88 in 112 deliveries including 11 fours and a six Brid were in the driving seat, Russ Robinson’s 24 helping the Dukes Park club earn a winning 254-5 with six balls to spare.

Bridlington are back on their home turf this Saturday against third-placed Carlton Towers.