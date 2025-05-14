Adam Newington and skipper Casey Rudd star in Bridlington CC’s win at Acomb
Adam Newington’s excellent bowling saw Bridlington make a good start after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat, taking all three wickets as Acomb were limited to 67-3.
The momentum then swung back in the home side’s favour as the fourth-wicket pairing of Tom Owen (93) and Joe Schofield (54) put on 112 runs and Acomb looked to be heading to a big score at 179-3 with 14.1 overs left.
Rick Robinson then put in an outstanding performance with the ball as his 5-43 in nine overs limited the hosts to 251-9, Newington having recorded figures of 3-42 in 12 overs.
Skipper Casey Rudd then continued his magnificent batting form so far this season, as he shared a second-wicket stand of 80 with Will Norman (35) and a third-wicket partnership of 105 with young all-rounder Calum Hatton (71no in 83 balls including seven fours and a six).
By the time all-rounder Rudd was dismissed for an excellent 88 in 112 deliveries including 11 fours and a six Brid were in the driving seat, Russ Robinson’s 24 helping the Dukes Park club earn a winning 254-5 with six balls to spare.
Bridlington are back on their home turf this Saturday against third-placed Carlton Towers.