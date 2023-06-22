News you can trust since 1882
Adam Newington bags five wickets in Bridlington CC win against Driffield 2nds

Adam Newington gave a five-star performance with the ball as Bridlington CC 1sts worked hard to get a four-wicket home success against Driffield Town CC 2nds in the YPLN Championship East.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Sam Wragg top-scored with a crucial 63 as Bridlington won by four wickets at home to Driffield 2nds. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Sam Wragg top-scored with a crucial 63 as Bridlington won by four wickets at home to Driffield 2nds. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Visiting skipper James Richardson won the toss and decided to have a bat, and Driffield made a steady start to their innings.

Ben Traves claimed the first wicket for Brid, dismissing Kevin Woodcock for nine runs, Russ Robinson claiming the catch to leave Driffield on 21-1.

Matthew Southwell then chipped in with 18, the number three falling to the bowling of Ricky Robinson.

Bridlington CC claimed a four-wicket win against Driffield 2nds.
Bridlington CC claimed a four-wicket win against Driffield 2nds.
Jon Voddon then joined James Foster, the former also adding 18 before being snared leg-before by Newington as Driff were reduced to 86-3.

Newington then dismissed Matthew Busfield for six and when Foster fell for an impressive 64, clean-bowled by Newington, the visitors were on 124-5.

The next wicket also fell to Newington, dismissing Nick Dobbin for a duck, then Steven Janney joined in, dismissing skipper Richardson, also without scoring, and Muhammad Hamza Khan (12) as the visitors’ slump continued as they limped to 138-8.

Newington wrapped up the five-wicket haul (5-26 in 12 overs) when he had Joe Stabler caught by Elliot Traves and Janney completed a fine spell of 3-14 in 3.5 overs as Driffield were all out for 145, having been 112-3 at one stage.

Sam Wragg got the Bridlington reply off to an excellent start with a great knock of 63 off just 48 balls, including 13 fours, despite losing fellow opener Rich Lount for a duck and number three Harry Gunning for eight as the hosts made their way towards their target.

The dismissal of Wragg sparked a mini-collapse as Sam Tennant (16) and Elliot Traves, the latter for a second-ball duck, reduced them from 81-2 to 103-5.

Janney and Freddie Gunning (17no) eased the nerves with a sixth-wicket stand of 41 taking Brid to the verge of victory before the former was dismissed for 27, capping a fine all-round game, Russ Robinson joining Freddie Gunning to seal the win with 147-6 from 31.4 balls.

Hamza Khan was the top Driffield bowler with 3-55 in 12.4 overs.

Bridlington make the short trip across the Wolds to face Folkton & Flixton this coming Saturday.