Adam Newington bags five wickets in Bridlington CC win against Driffield 2nds
Visiting skipper James Richardson won the toss and decided to have a bat, and Driffield made a steady start to their innings.
Ben Traves claimed the first wicket for Brid, dismissing Kevin Woodcock for nine runs, Russ Robinson claiming the catch to leave Driffield on 21-1.
Matthew Southwell then chipped in with 18, the number three falling to the bowling of Ricky Robinson.
Jon Voddon then joined James Foster, the former also adding 18 before being snared leg-before by Newington as Driff were reduced to 86-3.
Newington then dismissed Matthew Busfield for six and when Foster fell for an impressive 64, clean-bowled by Newington, the visitors were on 124-5.
The next wicket also fell to Newington, dismissing Nick Dobbin for a duck, then Steven Janney joined in, dismissing skipper Richardson, also without scoring, and Muhammad Hamza Khan (12) as the visitors’ slump continued as they limped to 138-8.
Newington wrapped up the five-wicket haul (5-26 in 12 overs) when he had Joe Stabler caught by Elliot Traves and Janney completed a fine spell of 3-14 in 3.5 overs as Driffield were all out for 145, having been 112-3 at one stage.
Sam Wragg got the Bridlington reply off to an excellent start with a great knock of 63 off just 48 balls, including 13 fours, despite losing fellow opener Rich Lount for a duck and number three Harry Gunning for eight as the hosts made their way towards their target.
The dismissal of Wragg sparked a mini-collapse as Sam Tennant (16) and Elliot Traves, the latter for a second-ball duck, reduced them from 81-2 to 103-5.
Janney and Freddie Gunning (17no) eased the nerves with a sixth-wicket stand of 41 taking Brid to the verge of victory before the former was dismissed for 27, capping a fine all-round game, Russ Robinson joining Freddie Gunning to seal the win with 147-6 from 31.4 balls.
Hamza Khan was the top Driffield bowler with 3-55 in 12.4 overs.
Bridlington make the short trip across the Wolds to face Folkton & Flixton this coming Saturday.