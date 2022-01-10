Afghan refugees in Scarborough offered cricket coaching sessions by Yorkshire Cricket Foundation

YCF Community Activator Jake Littleton

The Foundation say the sessions offer something to look forward to, structure, stability and opportunities for the future while they settle into life in the county.

The award-winning charity organisation has announced it will continue to host a number of cricket sessions for refugees that moved to the North Sea coast since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year.

Recent cricket coaching sessions ran during December, including over the Christmas period, at Scarborough College, providing the refugees with the opportunity to play the sport they love, while helping them integrate into society and socialise.

The sessions are thanks to a partnership between the Headingley-based charity alongside the World Cup Legacy organisation, Yorkshire Cricket Board and Scarborough College.

Jake Littleton, a Community Activator for the YCF, said: “Here at the Foundation, we are committed to making a difference and do our bit in helping support the Afghan refugees.

“Outlets like cricket sessions are vital because they allow people to take a break from the challenges they are facing so they can do something fun and enjoyable.”

More than 40 refugees in Scarborough have been supported through the sessions since they moved to the town.

For the future cricket coaching sessions will run this year and the charity partnership aims to also provide education and coaching opportunities for the refugees.

The World Cup Legacy is supported 15 refugees to start a work based 12-week course with Askham Bryan College, in York.

While the Foundation is aiming to support roughly 10 refugees on a Foundation Level 1 English Cricket Board (ECB) coaching course funded by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) Youth Charitable Trust.

Littleton added: "We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership to help facilitate further opportunities for others who are rebuilding their lives in the county.”

Previously the Foundation also helped run a special event in Leeds welcoming Afghan refugees to the city, alongside Leeds City Council, Leeds-based charity Give a Gift, and Leeds United Community Foundation.

Roughly 140 refugees were welcomed at the event Infinity Centre, in Harehills, in November last year, which included cricket and football activities led by the YCF.