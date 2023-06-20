Alfie Jacobs and Rhys Buck hit superb tons as Whitby CC 3rds sparkle at Marske

Alfie Jacobs struck a superb century for Whitby CC 3rds.

The duo put on an amazing 289 runs for the first wicket as Whitby’s young guns tormented the home bowling attack.

Jacobs led the way with a stunning 174 in just 102 balls, including seven sixes and 21 fours, while Buck remained not out with 100 from 108 deliveries, hitting nine fours and a six.

Whitby declared shortly after the dismissal of Jacobs on 294-1 on 34.5 overs.

The home side never really looked like chasing down their target, losing wickets at regular intervals, but they hung on with 159-8 from their 45 overs to earn a losing draw.

All-rounder Jacobs capped a superb all-round individual performance with 2-16 from his nine overs, while Kieran Purvis also bagged a couple of wickets, with one wicket apiece for Buck, Jack Stentiford, Will Richardson and Jay Allison, as nine bowlers had a go for the visitors.

Third-placed Whitby 3rds will entertain Marske 3rds in the return fixture this coming Sunday.

Whitby 2nds claimed the better of a draw at Division Three high-flyers Redcar on Saturday.

The visitors were put into bat and made the worst possible start as Oliver Roberts departed for a duck, but a brilliant 96-run stand for the second wicket between Jack Lyth and Joe Crowther put Whitby in the driving seat.

Lyth hit 42 before being caught and bowled by Callum Brown, but Joe Crowther went on to hit an impressive 76, assisted by Alfie Jacobs (14) and skipper Andy Wood’s rapid 44 from just 25 balls – including three sixes and four fours, as the away team posted 208-5.

The hosts looked to be heading to victory as they reached 146-3 thanks to strong batting from skipper Ben Hodgson (55), Mitchell Brown (34) and Jonathan Wiltshire (34), but Mark Jackson dismissed the top three of Hodgson, Brown and Syed Sherazi (11) to peg them back.

Steve Crowther and Jack Allanson then snapped up two wickets apiece as the hosts slipped to 189-8, and ended up hanging to avoid defeat with 193-8 from 40 overs.