All-round star Tom Steyert smacks superb 143 and takes eight wickets as Whitby crush Northallerton

​​A stunning all-round performance from Tom Steyert almost single-handedly guided Whitby CC 1sts to a 98-run win at home to Northallerton on Saturday in the NYSD League second division.

​The opener blasted eight sixes and 16 fours as his excellent 143 from 123 deliveries helped the hosts rack up a mighty 293-9 from their 50 overs.

Support for Steyert came from Andy Wood (28), as they added 87 for the fifth wicket, with Lewis Brearley adding 23.

Any slim hope that Northallerton had of chasing down this target soon evaporated as Steyert began to sparkle with the ball in hand, the visitors slipping to 42-5, only a defiant 74 from number 7 Jed Clarkson taking the away side to 195 all out in 34 overs.

Steyert ended the league game with an amazing bowling analysis of 8-59 from his 12 overs in one of the best all-round performances witnessed at the Turnbull Ground.

Kai Morris’ team are now placed fourth in the league table and they will look to continue their resurgence this coming Saturday with a positive result on the road at eighth-placed Shildon Railway.

Saturday afternoon was not so fruitful for Whitby 2nds, as they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat at title-chasers Yarm.

The hosts won the toss and chose to field first, a decision which paid off early on as the Whitby batsmen struggled, slipping to 32-3 with the departure of top three Billy Blake (6), Chris Clarkson (4) and Jack Lyth (17).

Will Richardson (40) and Oliver Lane (39) got the visitors back on track with a determined fourth-wicket stand of 83, but, despite the best efforts of Andrew Thompson (22no in 22 balls) and Jack Allanson (20 in 17 deliveries they slipped from 146-5 to 158-9, only the defiance of Thompson and skipper Ricky Hall (7no) helping them hang on for 175-9.

Dale Metcalfe shone for Yarm with 5-41.

Openers Henry Blackett (72no) and Harry Staggs (40) helped Yarm to a winning 176-3 in just 38.2 overs, with captain Hall taking 2-30 in 10 overs and Lane 1-23 in five overs.

Sixth-placed Whitby 2nds will play host to bottom-placed side Thornaby 2nds this Saturday.