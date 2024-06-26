All-round Whitby CC 3rds stars Jack Stentiford and Kieran Purvis sink hosts Great Ayton 3rds

Whitby 3rds earned victory at Ayton

Whitby 3rds earned a superb six-wicket win at Great Ayton 3rds in Sunday Conference South.

Opener Matthew Sharpe smacked 56 and Ben Braim 53no as the visitors chased down Ayton’s 211-8, Kieran Purvis adding 39 and Jack Stentiford 26, Whitby sealing the win with 3.1 overs to spare.

Purvis, Stentiford, Charlie Parker and Jay Allison earlier snapped up two wickets apiece for Whitby 3rds, who head to Maltby 3rds this Sunday.

Whitby 2nds slumped to an eight-wicket loss on the road at third-placed Norton 2nds in the third division.

Openers Oliver Roberts (33) and Michael Thompson (21) put on 51 for the first wicket for the visitors, but they then collapsed to 111 all out in 31 overs, skipper Andy Wood (15) the only other Whitby batsman to make it into double figures.

Lewis Day snapped up 5-29 for Norton and Jacob Johnson 4-29.

Mark Jackson’s early brace of wickets saw Norton slip to 20-2, but an unbroken third-wicket stand of 92 between star man Day (63no) and skipper Joe Haines (29no) sealed the win for the hosts with 112-2 from only 23 overs.