All-rounder Ben Squires stars as Scarborough CC 2nds home in on victory
Scarborough’s batting line-up turned in a fine performance with Ben Squires as the star man, writes Simon Dobson.
The young left-hander top scored with an impressive 93, an innings which included 11 fours and lasted 125 balls.
Brad Milburn hit 57 and Ben Crick added 30 as the top order paved the way for some late Archie Hammond (33 not out) fireworks as the hosts posted 277-6.
Spin duo Charlie Richardson and Jared Goforth both bowled well for Beverley, while Alice Acklam also impressed.
The visitors started well with Will Parker and Jack Barnett putting on 108 for the first before the introduction of Squires secured both wickets.
Ben Fish also showed good form hitting 45 before he fell to Hammond and once David Whitelock, who had earlier claimed two wickets, was out for an ominous 22 (12 balls) the innings fell away to a highly respectable chase of 231 all out.
Squires ended a fine individual all-round match with 3-63,
Tom Bussey picked up a brace while Hammond mopped up the lower order, claiming 5-50.
The seconds travel to Cottingham on Saturday.
Scarborough’s first eleven travelled to Woodhouse Grange and after winning the toss, they elected to bat.
Rob Pinder (30) and Jack Redshaw, who made 44 opened up with a stand of 68, but the introduction of James Finch (2-36) saw three wickets fall for just 16 runs.
Matty Turnbull (31) and Harry Walmsley, with a 45 ball 42 took the score to 146-3.
But the dismissal of Walmsley halted momentum and wickets began to tumble.
Gregor Fraser chipped in with more vital runs, making 24 but the loss of seven wickets for 61 saw the visitors dismissed for 207.
The hosts wasted no time in reply as Imal Liyanage (35) and Harry Gamble (54) set about some disappointing Scarborough bowling.
Redshaw and Clarke Doughney each picked up a wicket but Grange were in the mood to avenge a previous Yorkshire Leagues Cup defeat.
Chris Bilton, who remained unbeaten on 56, and Lee Goddard, who hit 39 not out (40 balls), romped to an eight-wicket win with 13.5 overs to spare.
Scarborough will entertain bottom of the table Easingwold next Saturday, with a noon start