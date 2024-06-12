All-rounder Jordan Baker sparkles in home win for Bridlington CC against Driffield Town 2nds

Bridlington CC get among the runs during the home win against Driffield 2nds. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Jordan Baker proved to be the star performer as Bridlington CC 1sts won by four wickets at home to Driffield Town 2nds in the YPLN Championship East on Saturday.

Baker took 2-43 as the home side dismissed Driffield for 206 in 50 overs and the all-rounder then led Brid to victory with an undefeated 85 as they reached 209-6 from 41.2 overs.

Driffield skipper Olie Ezard won the toss and opted to bat first at Dukes Park.

This soon looked to be a masterstroke as the opening pair of Mark Clarkson (65) and Carl Busfield (52) shared a stand of 123, but three quick wickets, including two for Baker, saw them reduced to 129-3.

The hosts look to get among the runs at Dukes Park.

Casey Rudd, who snapped up 4-59, and Steve Janney, 2-21, then caused the Driffield batsmen problems as they lost wickets at regular intervals, finally being all out for 206 in their 50 overs.

Adam Barton, with 31, was the only other Driffield batter to get going.

The home team looked to be heading to defeat after losing losing five early wickets, but they battled back to claim the win.

At 47-5, and with most of the top-order dismissed, the sixth-wicket stand of 129 between Baker and John Major setting up the win.

Brid go on the defensive against Driffield 2nds.

Baker struck eight fours and a six in his 85 not out from 123 balls, Major scoring 65 from 61 balls, also hitting eight fours and a six, as the hosts secured the win.

Brid are in action at Flixton on Saturday.