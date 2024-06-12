All-rounder Lachlan Cooke serves up dramatic last-ball Scarborough Evening Cricket League victory for Scalby

Evening Cricket League reports

Scalby earned a final-ball six-wicket win at home to Scarborough Evening League Division A title rivals Flixton thanks to an excellent all-round display by Lachlan Cooke.

Ten-man Flixton were dismissed for 138, Cooke the top bowler with 4-32 with Harry Walmsley hitting 36 and Cam Anderson 27.

Cooke then smacked 38 and fellow opener Matty Jones 53 as Scalby made a strong start, and despite Charlie Colley’s 3-39 an unbeaten 32 from Aayat Khanna saw the hosts to a winning 143-4 from the last ball of the match.

Matthew Kings and Alex Machen were the star performers as second-placed Ebberston won by nine wickets at home to Scarborough.

Kings snapped up 4-24 as the visitors were all out for 85 in 13.3 overs, Brad Milburn hitting 21.

Machen then hammered 55 not out from just 28 balls, including five sixes and three fours as Ebberston reached 87-1 in just 7.1 overs.

Heslerton edged away from the relegation zone with an eight-wicket success at Brompton.

Joe Barker struck 50 and Brooklyn Manyemba 34 as the hosts made 148-3.

An excellent opening stand of 130 between Sam Triffitt, who smashed a brilliant 71 off 46 balls including six sixes, and Kristian Wilkinson (52) paved the way for Heslerton’s win.

Leaders Seamer won by 36 runs at Staxton.

Will Ward’s excellent 4-17 steered Division B leaders Wykeham to a 71-run success at home to Ebberston B.

Ben Metcalfe hit 30, Luke O’Brien 29 and Liam Eyre 26no as the hosts posted 116-8, Simon Fletcher taking an astounding 5-34.

Ward then shone as Ebberston crumbled to 45 all out.

Second-placed Cloughton won by four wickets at Cayton.

The hosts posted 97-5, and despite Austin Thompson taking 3-38 in reply, Jacob Codling’s 35 steered Cloughton to a winning 98-6 with five balls left.

Flixton B earned a three-run triumph at home to Snainton.

Teenager Taryn Moses hit a superb 62no as Flixton made 133-4, Luke Smith blasting 64 for the visitors and Michael Kipling 25 for Snainton but they ended short on 130-3.

Ganton boosted their chances of beating their drop with a nine-wicket win at Sherburn.

Will Megginson scooped a stunning 3-5 and J Brotherton 3-16 as Sherburn were dismissed for 53.

Tom Pick’s unbeaten 43 from just 16 deliveries, including four sixes and four fours, sped Ganton to a winning 57-1 in just 29 balls.

Division C promotion-chasers Forge Valley powered to a 54-run home success against Scarborough Hospital.

Eric Hall blasted a 24-ball 43 and Gary Gibson 38 as Valley racked up 156-7, Subodha Fernando taking 3-35.

In reply, Hospital were limited to 102-9 thanks to top bowling from Dan Boyle (3-15) and Max Baldwin (3-29).

Wykeham B eased to a 40-run win at Snainton B.

Veteran opener Kev Thompson smacked 61 and David Stockhill 35no as the visitors made 125-3.

Matthew Davies then scored 36 not out from 64 balls as Snainton limped to 84-2 from 14 eight-ball overs.