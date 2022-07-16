Romario Roach was in good form with the bat for Scarborough CC PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Batting first, Duncan Brown continued his excellent form with 51 and Breidyn Schaper added 38 as the hosts reached 79-1, writes Simon Dobson.

Clifton introduced their spin duo, Thomas Brown and Scott Hopkinson, and the move paid dividends as Scarborough slipped to 142-7.

Romario Roach batted with great control and alongside Linden Gray, the pair put on 45 for the eighth wicket.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roach fell for a superb 52 (63 balls) leaving Gray (25no) to steer the innings to a close on 205-9. Brown claimed 4-33 from 13 excellent overs.

Clifton started their reply well reaching 31-0 before left arm fast bowler Dan Robson wreaked havoc on their top order.

In an inspired five-over spell, Robson claimed 4-8 to reduce the visitors to 37-4.

Despite a gutsy 47 from Sam Grant, Gray completed a fine all-round performance with season's best figures of 3-30, well supported by Ben Elvidge who took 2-30.

Scarborough CC players rush to celebrate with bowler Dan Robson, far left

Scarborough travel to top of the table Driffield next Saturday.

Result: *Scarborough 205-9 (Romario Roach 52, Duncan Brown 51, Breidyn Schaper 38, Linden Gray 25no, Thomas Brown 4-33, Sam Grant 2-44, Scott Hopkinson 2-54) beat Clifton Alliance 123 all out (Sam Grant 47, Dan Robson 4-8, Linden Gray 3-30, Ben Elvidge 2-30) by 82 runs

In their return to Division One East action, Scarborough 2nds slipped to defeat at Brandesburton.

The hosts posted 184 all out with Jatin Khurana top scoring with 59. Archie Hammond was Scarborough's leading bowler, claiming fine figures of 4-23 while Prince Bedi bagged a brace.

Duncan Brown hits out

Nick Zakrzewski led the response with 44 but only Zain Maqsood provided support with 27 as Sam Morris' 4-37 powered the home side to a 27-run win, Scarborough all out for 157 in 41.2 overs.