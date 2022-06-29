AndyHire Evening Cricket League Division A leaders Staxton sunk by Scarborough

Opener Duncan Brown hammered a superb 77 from just 40 balls for the hosts, including seven sixes and four fours, Hayden Williamson adding 41 in 29 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours as they posted 148-5 in 12 overs.

William Ward then scooped a superb 3-9 in one over and Charlie Hopper an impressive 3-27 as Staxton were limited to 100-9, skipper Linden Gray top-scoring with 35.

Ten-man Seamer & Irton boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 27-run win at home to Scalby.

Gregor Fraser led the way with 3-24 as Scalby dismissed Seamer for 114, Aidan Thomas and Lachlan Scales taking two wickets apiece, Archie Graham top-scoring with 24 for the hosts.

Youngster Caeleb Potter then took the lead with the ball with 3-15 and Ali Caw bagged 3-19 as Scalby slumped to 87 all out, Scales top-scoring with 22. Graham capped a fine all-round display with 2-31.

Ganton won by 43 runs at home to Sherburn to keep their promotion hopes on track.

Daley Wharton's early three wickets put Sherburn in control as Ganton slipped to 38-3, but Jack Heslehurst (59no) and Patrick Philpott (48no) shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 118 as the hosts made it to 157-3.

Jack Pickard's 47, allied to 24 by Lenny Gonsalves, kept Sherburn in the game but they fell short with 114-8, Greg Cousins and Dan Artley bagging two wickets apiece.

Folkton & Flixton B earned a 38-run home success against fellow relegation battlers Wykeham.

Opener Elliot Hatton led the way with 45 and Jack Stephenson added 25no as Flixton posted 123-5, George Shannon taking 2-27.

Alex Potter's 3-17, along with two wickets apiece for Reece Wilson and Charlie Sherlock then saw Wykeham reply with 85-9, Scott Wardman hitting 25.

Leaders Snainton eased to a nine-wicket win at home to neighbours Ebberston B, while third-placed Cloughton triumphed by seven wickets at strugglers Filey.

In Division C, Forge Valley won by four runs at home to Ravenscar in a thriller, despite teenager Daisy Stokoe taking a superb 5-5 for the visitors.

Leighton Bailey hit 35 and Sean Pinder 24 as Valley were all out for 99, Fariz Pardess bagging 3-38 and Will Warwick 2-22 to support Stokoe's five-star display,

Dan Boyle and Fin Saville bagged 3-25 and 3-12 respectively as the visitors were dismissed for 95

Pacesetters Cayton strolled to a 42-run home victory against fellow high-flyers Seamer & Irton B.

Corey Towell hit 36 and skipper Toby Jones 29 as Cayton made their way to 129-7 despite fine bowling from veteran Steve Winwood, who finished with 3-30.

Seamer only made 87-3 in reply, with knocks from Craig Baker (27), Liam Love (26no) and captain Tom Greenwood (25no).

Second-placed Forge Valley B kept in touch with leaders after their 13-run success at Scalby B.

Opener Midhunsingh Vijayasingh top-scored with 35 and Raja Mariadhasan added 26 as Valley posted 126-8, youngsters Charlie Geall and Max Hesp taking 3-25 and 2-39 respectively for Scalby.