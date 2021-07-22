ANDYHIRE EVENING LEAGUE - Lachlan Cooke serves up win for Division B leaders Scalby

Breidyn Schaper shone in Scarborough CC's loss at Scalby PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

South African Breidyn Schaper continued his fine form for the North Marine Road club, top-scoring with 51 from 32 balls, and 21 runs apiece from fellow countryman Duncan Brown and Brad Milburn, along with 18 from Prince Bedi helped the away side post 138-7.

Cooke helped keep the run-rate down with a cracking spell of 312 from his three overs.

A magnificent second-wicket stand of 120 between Cooke and James Deaves then secured the win for Scalby Cooke hammering 60no from 40 balls and Deaves 52no from 48 deliveries.

Tom Bumby impressed for Heslerton

Folkton & Flixton stayed in the promotion hunt with a 10-wicket win at home to second-from-bottom Sherburn.

The visitors posted 94-6 from their 12 overs, Daley Wharton top-scoring with 27no, youngsters Evan Chapman and Reuben Lacey taking two wickets apiece.

Openers Freddie Gunning (42no) and Elliot Hatton (34no) steered Flixton to a winning 97-0 from just 7.2 overs, 21 extras not helping Sherburn's cause, including 18 wides.

Ganton boosted their chances of beating the drop with an eight-wicket win at basement team Seamer & Irton B.

Luke Horton struck 24no, while skipper Dave Graham and Matty Walters hit 23 apiece as Seamer & Irton posted 104-4 from their 14 overs, Greg Cousins taking 2-26.

Rich Bannister's sparkling 59no then wrapped up the win for Ganton, Robbie Milner chipping in with 27.

Division A leaders Heslerton experienced mixed fortunes as they lost at home to Filey on Tuesday and then beat Staxton by eight wickets in a re-arranged game on Wednesday night.

Andy Exton took a superb 5-18 as title rivals Staxton were dismissed for 116, Chris Dove top-scoring with 46 and Ryan Hargreaves adding 23.

Tom Bumby hit 38 and Rich Malthouse 33 as the visitors reached 119-2

Heslerton had slipped to an eight-wicket home loss against Filey on Tuesday.

Ryan Baldry snapped up 4-19 and Isaac Coates 3-37 as the hosts made 143-9, Rich Malthouse hitting 37, Ryan Gaughan 29 and Tom Bumby 28.

Josh Dawson then smashed an excellent 78 not from just 35 balls, including six sixes and seven fours, while Dan Artley also struck a powerful 53no in 33 deliveries.

Also on Tuesday Staxton won by seven wickets at Ebberston.

The hosts posted 120-4, but Staxton secured a winning 121-3 and are now four points behind leaders Heslerton with three matches left to play.