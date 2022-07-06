Josh Branch bagged two wickets for Folkton & Flixton

Opener Jadon Wilson hit 30 and Jake Hatton 30no as Flixton posted 99-8 from 12 overs, Harry Edwards bagging 3-19 and Kristian Wilkinson and Matty Webster taking two wickets apiece.

The home side then limped to 79-7 in reply, Josh Branch, Chris Mann and Calum Hatton scooping two wickets each, Wilkinson top-scoring with 23.

Second-placed Staxton stayed in touch with Flixton after easing to an eight-wicket win at Scalby.

Dan and Kyle Outhart took two wickets apiece as the hosts posted 78-9, Aidan Thomas hitting 25.

Opener Jack Pinder steered Staxton to victory, sharing an opening stand of 73 with Tom Pratt (26), Matty Jones taking 2-15.

Scarborough remain third after strolling to a nine-wicket victory at Brompton.

Young spinner Rehaan Shyamsundar was the star bowler for the visitors, taking 3-11 as Brompton made 104-8, Tom Bruce hitting a powerful 45 from 34 balls.

Duncan Brown impressed with the bat for Scarborough CC

The visitors then rampaged to a winning 108-1 from just 6.2 overs, Duncan Brown hammering four sixes and three fours in his 39 from just 14 balls, while Breidyn Schaper blasted four sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 59.

Adam Morris' forceful 70 not out and Gregg Chadwick's 64 helped Seamer & Irton earn a 39-run success at basement club Ebberston.

Morris and Chadwick dominated the visitors' 149-3 from 12 overs.

In reply, Ebberston were dismissed for 110, Aaron Virr top-scoring with 24, James Briggs bagging 3-10, with two wickets apiece for Matty Walters, Caeleb Potter and Ali Caw.

Kristian Wilkinson impressed with bat and ball for Heslerton in their defeat

Ganton's Edward Lockwood and Wykeham's Steve Clegg both hit brilliant unbeaten half-centuries in their Division B clash, but it was leaders Ganton who secured a seven-wicket away win.

Clegg smashed seven sixes and five fours in his 76 not out, which dominated the home side's 112-4, Edward Bradley netting two wickets.

Then Lockwood's 75 not out from only 37 balls - including 12 fours and two sixes - steered Ganton to a winning 114-3 from just 8.5 overs, Chris Kirkham-Knowles taking two wickets.

Third-placed Cloughton won by four wickets in a low-scoring contest at Sherburn.

The hosts were dismissed for just 49, but Cloughton lost six wickets on their wat to victory.

Filey eased to an eight-wicket win at home to Ebberston B.

Toby Jones was the all-round star as Division C leaders took another step closer to promotion with a 71-run triumph at Seamer & Irton B.

Jones top-scored with 62, while opener Jake McAleese retired not out with 40 as the visitors posted 166-6, veteran Gary Walters taking an excellent 3-20.

All-rounder Jones then bagged 2-4 as Seamer made 95-9 in reply, Kieran Glave the top bowler with 3-18, while Joel Boyer and Austin Thompson taking two wickets apiece.

Second-placed Forge Valley B won by 58 runs at home to Scalby B.

Openers Midhunsingh Vijayasingh and Shan Puthenveettil Salim hammered 66no and 44 respectively as Valley made 151-4, Paul Hesp taking 2-27.

The home side then only made 93-7 in reply as Raja Mariadhasan snapped up 3-23 and Suresh Madappallilkarrottu 2-8, Jon Barton top-scoring with 28.

Veterans Sean Pinder and Leighton Bailey shone as Forge Valley B earned a 50-run win at Ravenscar.

Skipper Pinder struck a superb 62no as Valley reached 138-6, Farid Pardess and Firoz Ghafori bagging two wickets apiece.