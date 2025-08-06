Connor Stephenson top-scored for Flixton with 49 in their loss against Wykeham. Photo by Simon Dobson

The AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A title race will go down to the final week with the top three of Flixton, Wykeham and Ebberston all locked on 26 points.

Flixton will host Ebberston in a must-win clash on Tuesday August 12, while Wykeham will head to relegation battlers Ganton.

Flixton headed into the penultimate round of league fixtures with a three-point lead, but were pegged back by a dramatic final-ball one-wicket loss at title rivals Wykeham.

Evan Chapman, Tom Palmer, Harry Amstell and Will Ward took two wickets apiece for Wykeham as Flixton were limited to 129-8, Conor Stephenson hitting 49 in 31 balls, including three sixes and four fours.

Forge Valley skipper Charlie Baldwin struck 40no in their crucial win against Snainton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Openers Ethon Stones (57 in 38 balls) and Harry Amstell (26) helped Wykeham to a strong 99-1, but Flixton battled back to set up a nervy end to the match, Chris Mann snapping up 3-29, Pete Kay 2-34 and Harry Walmsley 2-30 as Wykeham edged to a winning 130-9 from the last ball of the match.

Ebberston eased to a 63-run win at home to Seamer to draw level with Wykeham and Flixton in the title race.

Openers Alex Machen (53) and Jake Hatton (42) helped Ebberston post 133-4, Austin Thompson and Archie Graham taking two wickets apiece.

Seamer struggled to 70-6 in reply, Joe Dunnett bagging 2-8 and Sam Hardie 2-18.

Staxton are still in relegation trouble after their 13-run loss at Scalby.

Joe Davies smashed a superb 76 from just 42 balls, including three sixes and 10 fours, as the hosts made 130-5, Dan Outhart taking 2-36 and Andy Holtby 2-30.

Gregor Fraser scooped 2-33 as Staxton made 117-6 in reply.

Cloughton’s relegation was confirmed as they conceded their match at second-from-bottom Ganton.

The Division B title race also goes down to the final week, as leaders Brompton are two points ahead of second-placed Filey, the table-toppers going to Snainton in the final round and Filey heading to Ebberston B.

Jack Dyson was the all-round star as Brompton held onto their slender advantage thanks to a hard-earned 13-run win at home to Sherburn.

Christian Reddish smashed 52 not out in 34 balls and Dyson 31 not out as Brompton reached 105-3, Dyson then snapped up 3-9 as Sherburn reached 92-5 in reply.

In stark contrast, Filey maintained their title challenge with a 104-run hammering of 10-man hosts Flixton B.

Tahsin Ahmed Marjan hammered four sixes and six fours in his powerful 55 in just 32 balls, skipper David Brannan smashing 42no in just 28 deliveries, fellow opener Nick Lock adding 31 and former Zimbabwe Under-19s player Kieren Gayle hitting 35 in 22 deliveries – including three sixes and two fours – as the visitors racked up 183-5.

The hosts slumped to 79 all out, Thomas Pinder taking 3-21, assisted by Paul Wookey’s 2-8.

Forge Valley boosted their chances of beating the drop into Division C with a five-wicket win at home to Snainton.

Luca Bamfield snapped up 2-12 and Jackson Boyle 2-35 for Valley as the visitors posted 133-7, mainly thanks to a brilliant 75 from just 52 balls from all-rounder Ben Norman.

Valley eased to victory thanks to fine batting from Charlie Ionascu (48 retired not out), Daniel Taylor (42) and skipper Charlie Baldwin (40no) despite fine bowling from Shauna Yates (2-20).