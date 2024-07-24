AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A pacesetters Flixton ease to win at rivals Seamer
Openers Gregg Chadwick, who smashed a superb 80, and Archie Graham a brilliant 56, gave Seamer a flying start with a stand of 130, the hosts posting 163-1.
Elliot Hatton than blasted a stunning 78 in just 32 balls, bludgeoning eight sixes and five fours, with Will Hutchinson adding 47no as they raced to a winning 165-2 with 19 balls remaining.
Third-placed Heslerton’s title hopes were also dented by a seven-wicket loss at Staxton.
Kyle Outhart bagged 3-22 and Dan Outhart 2-24 as Heslerton were skittled for 90 in 11.4 overs, Sam Triffitt smacking a defiant 43 for the visitors.
Jack Pinder’s 33 not out in 20 balls steered Staxton to a winning 96-2 in just 8.1 overs, Kyle Outhart having also added 22 earlier to cap a fine all-round individual performance.
Scarborough boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 10-wicket success at fellow strugglers Brompton.
Division B champions Wykeham won by 25 runs at Cayton, allowing Cloughton to move ahead of Cayton and into second with a seven-wicket home success against Snainton.
Jamie Thomson’s 4-10 and Ben Simpson’s 41no steered Sherburn to a six-wicket win at Ebberston B.
Filey remain top of Division C after visitors Scalby B conceded their game.
Gary Walters took a superb 5-11 as second-placed Seamer B romped to a 99-run success at Wykeham B.
Michael Bull snapped up 4-21 and Ryan Souter hit 51no as Ravenscar won by 17 runs at home to Muston.