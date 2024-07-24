AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A pacesetters Flixton ease to win at rivals Seamer

Elliot Hatton shone with the bat in Flixton's win at Seamer.

Leaders Flixton boosted their bid for the AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A title with a comfortable eight-wicket win at second-placed Seamer.

Openers Gregg Chadwick, who smashed a superb 80, and Archie Graham a brilliant 56, gave Seamer a flying start with a stand of 130, the hosts posting 163-1.

Elliot Hatton than blasted a stunning 78 in just 32 balls, bludgeoning eight sixes and five fours, with Will Hutchinson adding 47no as they raced to a winning 165-2 with 19 balls remaining.

Third-placed Heslerton’s title hopes were also dented by a seven-wicket loss at Staxton.

Kyle Outhart was on top all-round form in Staxton's win against Heslerton

Kyle Outhart bagged 3-22 and Dan Outhart 2-24 as Heslerton were skittled for 90 in 11.4 overs, Sam Triffitt smacking a defiant 43 for the visitors.

Jack Pinder’s 33 not out in 20 balls steered Staxton to a winning 96-2 in just 8.1 overs, Kyle Outhart having also added 22 earlier to cap a fine all-round individual performance.

Scarborough boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 10-wicket success at fellow strugglers Brompton.

Division B champions Wykeham won by 25 runs at Cayton, allowing Cloughton to move ahead of Cayton and into second with a seven-wicket home success against Snainton.

Ryan Souter hit a half-century in Ravenscar's win against Muston

Jamie Thomson’s 4-10 and Ben Simpson’s 41no steered Sherburn to a six-wicket win at Ebberston B.

Filey remain top of Division C after visitors Scalby B conceded their game.

Gary Walters took a superb 5-11 as second-placed Seamer B romped to a 99-run success at Wykeham B.