Archie Graham struck a superb 89 in Seamer & Irton's success at home to Scalby in the SBL Premier Division.

Opener Archie Graham’s superb 89 helped guide Seamer & Irton to a 75-run victory at home to Scalby in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division on Saturday.

​Graham struck 16 fours in his brilliant innings, fellow opener Anthony Jenkinson adding a fine 52 as they put on an excellent 146 for the first wicket, skipper Gregg Chadwick scoring 29no as the hosts made 222-5.

Veteran Paul Hesp was the star Scalby bowler with 4-56.

In reply, Scalby slumped to 80-8, only an impressive 54no in just 34 balls by number nine bat Charlie Mabin, including four sixes and five fours, helped them to 147 all out, Gaz Lawton taking 3-12 and Matty Morris 3-48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sewerby's Mike Artley hit a magnificent 98 in his side's Division One loss at Fylingdales.

Mulgrave secured their second successive triumph of the season with a swift nine-wicket success on the road against nine-man Great Habton.

All six bowlers chipped in for the visitors, the pick being Andrew Thompson with 2-8 as Habton limped to 82 all out in 35 overs.

Nick Kent hit 43 and fellow opener Chris Clarkson 24no as Mulgrave secured a winning 83-1 in 15.2 overs.

Mulgrave share the early leadership of the top flight with Ebberston after the defending champions strolled to a 97-run home win against Wykeham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were in deep trouble at 78-6, and only a defiant 45 from Eddie Swiers helped them to 183-9, Hamish Cranstone having hit 27 earlier.

Dave Pearson snapped up 4-45 and Harry Amstell 3-40 for Wykeham.

Thomas Horsley’s 3-41 then helped Ebberston dismiss the visitors for 86.

Kyle Outhart bagged a brilliant 6-22 as Staxton saw off visitors Brompton by six wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away side were skittled for 91 in just 22.4 overs, then Staxton slipped to 9-2 early in their reply before a steady 51no from 102 balls by opener Daniel Thewlis and 26 by Chris Dover guided them to 92-4 from 34.1 overs.

Sherburn maintained their winning start to the Division One season with a three-wicket triumph in a low-scoring thriller at Heslerton.

Ben Simpson took 3-20 as Heslerton were dismissed for 121 in 29.3 overs.

The visitors were in deep trouble at 62-6, but fine batting from opener George Wilson (37no) and Dan Stocks (34) saw Sherburn to a victorious 122-7 from 27.3 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran Damon Gormley’s outstanding 6-21 helped Flixton 2nds open their season with an eight-wicket home victory against Bridlington 2nds.

Opener Josh Mainprize was the only Brid batter to get going with a careful 48no as the visitors collapsed to 101 all out.

Young opening batsman Oliver Stabler then struck 11 fours in a match-winning 54no in 45 balls as the hosts cruised to the win.

Fylingdales worked hard for a three-wicket win at home to Sewerby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Artley batted superbly and was unlucky to miss out on his century by a mere two runs, dismissed for 98 as the visitors were all out for 215.

The home side put in a great all-round batting display in reply, openers Rob Tucker and Barry Heyes hitting 44 and 34, number three bat Ben Noble adding 32, Justin Mayne 33 and Tom Shrimpton 26 as they made it to a winning 217-7 with 3.1 overs to spare, despite Jamie Artley’s 3-38.

Thornton Dale won by two runs in a thriller at Scalby 2nds.

Joe Childs took 3-23 as Dale were all out for 155, opener Lewis top-scoring with 33.

Tim Piper (30) and James Long (24) put in solid knocks as Scalby looked well-placed at 117-3, but the hosts lost their final seven wickets for 36 runs as Tim Hunt’s outstanding 5-22 and a brilliant 4-44 from Gareth Hunt saw the home side fall agonisingly short on 153 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staithes 2nds earned a huge 246-run success at Thornton Dale 2nds in Division Four.

Richard Major led the way for the visitors with an explosive 68 from just 46 deliveries, including five sixes and five fours, with more fine knocks from Connall Gibson (53 retired), skipper Jamie Baker (50 retired), Callum Horne (35), Tom Sivills (27no) and Lucas Theaker (22no) as Staithes racked up a massive 342-5 in 40 overs.

Liam Champion took 3-12 as Dale limped to 96-9 in reply, Matt Carmichael top-scoring with 29 for the home side.

Brompton 2nds claimed their second successive Division Four win, seeing off visitors Wykeham 3rds by nine runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterans Tony Hulme and Dan Reardon ripped through the Wykeham batting order with 4-12 and 4-16 respectively as the away side were skittled for 52.

Jay Wilson’s 32no wrapped up the win in 10.4 overs.

Bridlington 3rds cruised to an eight-wicket success at home to Scalby 3rds.

Rohit Rana was the star performer with the bat for the visitors with a brilliant undefeated 67, Adie Hollingsworth adding 26 as Scalby were dismissed for 129 in their 40 overs, Carl Parkin scooping 4-39 and youngster Alexander Fynn 2-13.

Steve Garton’s excellent 72no, allied to Andy Leeson’s 31no, saw Brid safely to a winning 133-2 off 26.5 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malton & Old Malton 4ths worked hard for a three-wicket success at home to Ravenscar 2nds.

Youngster Charlie Driver was the Malton star bowler with 4-14 as Ravenscar were dismissed for 121, Sam Bull hitting 28 and Jim Noble 24.