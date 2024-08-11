Archie Hammond shines despite Scarborough CC loss at leaders Clifton Alliance

Scarborough 2nds batsman Tom Bussey is clean-bowled.

Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts and 2nds both succumbed to league defeats on Saturday.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough 1sts made the trip to YPLN League leaders Clifton Alliance and soon found themselves in trouble against pacemen Sam Grant and Jack Heartshorne as they slumped to 50-6, writes Simon Dobson.

Skipper Ben Gill and Archie Hammond led a fightback. Gill played in typically determined fashion, whilst Hammond mixed defence with glimpses of strokeplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair added a valuable 68 before the returning Heartshorne (4-36) snapped up Gill for a patient 32 (77 balls).

Ben Squires was the top scored for Scarborough 2nds. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Hammond kept the scoreboard ticking, aided by good support from Sam Carver and Alfie Wood, he reached his half century in 68 balls, before falling for a well made 55.

The innings finished with Scarborough recovering well to reach 166-9.

The hosts were positive in reply as they raced to 70 after just ten overs with Bryn Llewellyn making 27 (26 balls).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance remained intent on scoring but the introduction of spin and two Gihan Koralage (2-31) wickets saw them 92-3 after 15 overs.

Scarborough 2nds opener Ben Crick falls early on.

Two further quick wickets, one each for Wood and Clarke Doughney, including the wicket of Edward Wade for 53 (52 balls), provided hope but the home side maintained their title charge with a five-wicket win.

Scarborough entertain York at North Marine Road next Saturday, with a noon start.

Scarborough 2nds were bundled out for less than 100 for the second week running as they succumbed to a home defeat against South Holderness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first on a bright and breezy afternoon, they lost wickets at regular intervals as their batting fragilities were again on display, playing forceful shots against a moving ball.

Liam Besford was destroyer in chief for South Holderness taking 4-21.

Ben Squires top scored with 20 but the hosts had no answer to seam duo Liam Besford, who recorded outstanding figures of 4-21, and Luke Riley (3-13).

Scarborough, who fell from 44-2 to 57-7 were shot out in just 26 overs for a paltry 81.

The visitors played patiently in reply. Lewis Duell made 29 before Squires trapped him leg before wicket.

While there were wickets for Evan Chapman, Tom Denton and Hesanda Abayakoon, Holderness eased home to win by six wickets in 23.1 overs.

The 2nds travel to Hull Zingari next Saturday.