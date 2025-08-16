Archie Hammond the all-round star as Scarborough CC see off visitors Pickering CC
Hammond snapped up 3-26 and Sam Carver 3-22 as the Pikes were dismissed for 163 in 39.3 overs, Ben Squires chipping in with 2-17 and Hayden Williamson and Kieran Rutter also snapping up one wicket apiece.
Luke Shepherd top-scored with 38 for the visitors, openers Archie Welford and Joe Harland hitting 30 and 24 respectively.
Scarborough lost opener Squires for a second-ball duck, but from there it was plain sailing as Hammond struck 59no from 103 balls and Prince Bedi (54 in 57 deliveries) in a stand of 89, captain David Snowball adding 26no as the hosts won with 165-3 off 36.1 overs.
Flixton CC’s hopes of beating the drop from YPLN Premier Division 2 took a huge dent with a two-wicket loss at basement club Londesborough Park.
Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, chose to bat first and followed up with 30 opening.
Rob Middlewood (43), Harry Walmsley (26) and Ed Hopper (22) continued and took the away total to 197 all out in 49.5 overs.
Jack Cowling 4 for 54 and Ben Shingles 3 for 30 were the pick of the home bowlers.
In response, Harvey Laverack opened with 26 but keeper Greg Drewery held the whole innings together with an outstanding 90.
Ben Shingles (19no) took the home team across the line, the innings closing on 200 for 8 from 44.3 overs.
Harry Walmsley was again the pick of the Flixton bowlers with 5 for 45.
Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Patrington.