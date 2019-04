YORKSHIRE settled for a draw in their opening County Championship fixture of the 2019 season, Joe Root and Gary Ballance both scoring hundreds on the final day’s play against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

The visitors finished the game on 277-2, Root unbeaten on 130 with Ballance reaching 101 shortly before the captains shook hands. Find out how the whole game unfolded via Chris Waters’s match blog.