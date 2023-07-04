Australian all-rounder Joel Lloyd sparkles as hosts Whitby CC 1sts hang on for a draw

Joel Lloyd impressed with bat and ball in Whitby's draw at home to Sedgefield.

Lloyd was the pick of the home attack with three wickets for 56 runs as Sedgefield racked up 232-6 after their skipper Ben Swindale won the toss and opted to bat first.

Swindale made full use of this decision as he struck a brilliant 86, and opener Luke Henderson scored a cracking 93, the duo sharing a third-wicket stand of 79.

Kobie Boocock, Ricky Hall and Tom Steyert also took a wicket apiece for the home side.

In reply, openers Lloyd and Rhys Buck gave Whitby a solid start with a stand of 64 until the latter departed for 18.

Lloyd eventually made an excellent 75, and skipper Kai Morris dug in for a determined 45 and Lewis Brearley 21 as Whitby held on for a losing draw and nine points with 185-9 from their 50 overs.

Whitby travel to fourth-placed Billingham Synthonia this Saturday.

Whitby 3rds slipped to a shock four-wicket loss at Sunday Conference South strugglers Marton 4ths.

Jay Allison battled away for an impressive 70 from just 65 balls, including 12 fours, as the visitors were all out for 174 in 35.3 overs, Will Richardson adding 29.

Allison and Richardson then took two wickets apiece to keep Whitby in the game, but Matthew Hutchinson’s 80 helped Marton earn a winning 175-6 in 38 overs.