News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Australian all-rounder Joel Lloyd sparkles as hosts Whitby CC 1sts hang on for a draw

​Aussie all-rounder Joel Lloyd was once again the star man with bat and ball as Whitby CC 1sts hung on for a losing draw at home to North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League Division One title-chasers Sedgefield on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Joel Lloyd impressed with bat and ball in Whitby's draw at home to Sedgefield.Joel Lloyd impressed with bat and ball in Whitby's draw at home to Sedgefield.
Joel Lloyd impressed with bat and ball in Whitby's draw at home to Sedgefield.

Lloyd was the pick of the home attack with three wickets for 56 runs as Sedgefield racked up 232-6 after their skipper Ben Swindale won the toss and opted to bat first.

Swindale made full use of this decision as he struck a brilliant 86, and opener Luke Henderson scored a cracking 93, the duo sharing a third-wicket stand of 79.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kobie Boocock, Ricky Hall and Tom Steyert also took a wicket apiece for the home side.

In reply, openers Lloyd and Rhys Buck gave Whitby a solid start with a stand of 64 until the latter departed for 18.

Most Popular

Lloyd eventually made an excellent 75, and skipper Kai Morris dug in for a determined 45 and Lewis Brearley 21 as Whitby held on for a losing draw and nine points with 185-9 from their 50 overs.

Whitby travel to fourth-placed Billingham Synthonia this Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitby 3rds slipped to a shock four-wicket loss at Sunday Conference South strugglers Marton 4ths.

Jay Allison battled away for an impressive 70 from just 65 balls, including 12 fours, as the visitors were all out for 174 in 35.3 overs, Will Richardson adding 29.

Allison and Richardson then took two wickets apiece to keep Whitby in the game, but Matthew Hutchinson’s 80 helped Marton earn a winning 175-6 in 38 overs.

Whitby 3rds entertain Stokesley 3rds this Saturday.

Related topics:Whitby CCKai MorrisNorth Yorkshire