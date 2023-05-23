Australian all-rounder Lloyd shines as hosts Whitby Cricket Club beat Wolviston

Tom Steyert celebrates clean-bowling Wolviston's Shoaib Khan in the five-wicket win for Whitby. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Lloyd put in a brilliant bowling performance to scoop five wickets for just 29 runs in his 11 overs to send the visitors crashing to 73 all out in 24.3 overs.

Tom Steyert and Mark Jackson also did a great job in support, the former finishing with 2-12 in five impressive overs, while Jackson snapped up two wickets without conceding a run in just nine balls. Kobie Boocock also did a solid job, taking 1-21 in seven overs. ​

The hosts made a shaky start, slipping to 54-3, and it took a run-a-ball 17 from Lloyd and 14 in 13 balls by Steyert to ease the nerves as they reached a winning 76-5 in 19.1 overs.

Tallat Mehmood is bowled by Steyert for a golden duck.

Whitby travel to Seaton Carew this coming Saturday.

Whitby 3rds dug deep for a two-wicket win at home to Guisborough 3rds.

Top bowling from Billy Blake (3-13 in 7.5 overs) and Rhys Buck (3-12 in 7 overs) sent Boro crashing to 124 all out, despite Dan Macauley’s 84.

Whitby’s run-chase was going smoothly at 89-1, but the departures of Alfie Jacobs (54) and Gareth Ludlam (24) saw the hosts slip to 115-8, and it took the ninth-wicket pair Blake (6no) and Matthew Sharpe (8no) to steer them to a winning 127-8 in 34.5 overs.

Steyert is congratulated for dismissing Shoaib Khan

The 3rds head to Saltburn 3rds this Sunday.

Whitby 2nds’ trip to Yarm was called off last weekend.

The seconds are due to host Stockton 2nds this Saturday, 1.30pm start.