News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Australian all-rounder Lloyd shines as hosts Whitby Cricket Club beat Wolviston

​Aussie all-rounder Joel Lloyd was the star as Whitby Cricket Club 1sts returned to winning ways with a five-wicket NYSD Division One success against Wolviston.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 23rd May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Tom Steyert celebrates clean-bowling Wolviston's Shoaib Khan in the five-wicket win for Whitby. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDTom Steyert celebrates clean-bowling Wolviston's Shoaib Khan in the five-wicket win for Whitby. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Tom Steyert celebrates clean-bowling Wolviston's Shoaib Khan in the five-wicket win for Whitby. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Lloyd put in a brilliant bowling performance to scoop five wickets for just 29 runs in his 11 overs to send the visitors crashing to 73 all out in 24.3 overs.

Tom Steyert and Mark Jackson also did a great job in support, the former finishing with 2-12 in five impressive overs, while Jackson snapped up two wickets without conceding a run in just nine balls. Kobie Boocock also did a solid job, taking 1-21 in seven overs. ​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hosts made a shaky start, slipping to 54-3, and it took a run-a-ball 17 from Lloyd and 14 in 13 balls by Steyert to ease the nerves as they reached a winning 76-5 in 19.1 overs.

Tallat Mehmood is bowled by Steyert for a golden duck.Tallat Mehmood is bowled by Steyert for a golden duck.
Tallat Mehmood is bowled by Steyert for a golden duck.
Most Popular

Whitby travel to Seaton Carew this coming Saturday.

Whitby 3rds dug deep for a two-wicket win at home to Guisborough 3rds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Top bowling from Billy Blake (3-13 in 7.5 overs) and Rhys Buck (3-12 in 7 overs) sent Boro crashing to 124 all out, despite Dan Macauley’s 84.

Whitby’s run-chase was going smoothly at 89-1, but the departures of Alfie Jacobs (54) and Gareth Ludlam (24) saw the hosts slip to 115-8, and it took the ninth-wicket pair Blake (6no) and Matthew Sharpe (8no) to steer them to a winning 127-8 in 34.5 overs.

Steyert is congratulated for dismissing Shoaib KhanSteyert is congratulated for dismissing Shoaib Khan
Steyert is congratulated for dismissing Shoaib Khan

The 3rds head to Saltburn 3rds this Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitby 2nds’ trip to Yarm was called off last weekend.

The seconds are due to host Stockton 2nds this Saturday, 1.30pm start.

Skipper Paul Featherstone was caught by Kai Morris off this Mark Jackson delivery.Skipper Paul Featherstone was caught by Kai Morris off this Mark Jackson delivery.
Skipper Paul Featherstone was caught by Kai Morris off this Mark Jackson delivery.