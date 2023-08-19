Away win for Scarborough CC 2nds against Hornsea, home defeat for 1sts

Scarborough keeper Ben Gill appeals successfully for LBW. Rob Pinder knows the decision.

Scarborough won the toss at North Marine Road and elected to field first against Stamford Bridge but early ill-discipline with the ball saw the visiting openers put on 42 before Jack Redshaw struck, writes Simon Dobson.

The third-wicket pairing of Brandon Faber (64 off 67 balls) and Dom Rhodes, who hit 55 from 50 balls threatened to post a mammoth total and take the game away from the hosts, but fine bowling from Archie Hammond pegged them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-arm spinner claimed his maiden first-team five-wicket haul to finish with 5-48, as the visitors posted a challenging 229-7 from their 50 overs.

Brandon Faber top scored for Bridge with a cultured 64. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Opening pair Rob Pinder and Redshaw found runs hard to come by and both fell to Alfie Oliver (2-22) when playing aggressive shots down the ground and the innings failed to recover. Clarke Doughney top scored with 30 and Gill added 18, but Dave Chaplin’s 3-35, Denson Narayan, who claimed 2-13 and tight bowling from Kevin Murphy eased Bridge to an overwhelming 115 run win.

Scarborough CC 1sts face a vital bank holiday weekend, as they travel to Beverley Town CC who they are level on points with, before entertaining bottom of the table Malton & Old Malton CC on Monday.

Scarborough 2nds ripped through Hornsea’s batting line-up, dismissing them for just 89 on their own patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Milburn returned superb figures of 3-14 (11 overs) backed up by Tom Bussey, who claimed 2-35 with his spin.

Keiran Rutter also bagged a brace. all-rounder Milburn also showed form with the bat, alongside James Metcalf as they both reached the 20s to chalk up a comprehensive seven-wicket success to maintain their excellent run of league form.