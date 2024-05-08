Ayton fun day celebrates stalwart George Ireland’s 75 years service to Forge Valley Cricket Club
The event included a Dave Marshall disco, games, refreshments, sweet stalls and a raffle which had prizes such as £100 cash, Flamingo Land, York Maze and theatre tickets, with many former Forge Valley players also attending to surprise George at the fun day.
George’s daughter Karen Lee said: “The day was a huge success and many of the local community attended.
"The day raised £2,900 to be shared between Alzheimer’s Society and Forge Valley CC.
"My dad was overwhelmed by the huge success and thankful to all who attended.”
The day raised funds for both Forge Valley CC and the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late wife who passed away in 2023 after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
George became involved with Forge Valley Cricket Club in East Ayton at the age of 11 and 2024 commemorates his 75th anniversary.
He represented Valley for over 30 years and continued his involvement as groundsman and scorer.
In 1986 he scored at Lord’s as FVCC won the National Village Championships.
He has encouraged and coached many children to continue his passion of cricket.
Karen added: “Sadly in November 2023, his wife of 56 years, Margaret, passed away.
"His passion for cricket has been his lifeline in coping with my mum’s passing.”