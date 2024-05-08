The Ayton fun day celebrated stalwart George Ireland’s 75 years service to Forge Valley Cricket Club

The event included a Dave Marshall disco, games, refreshments, sweet stalls and a raffle which had prizes such as £100 cash, Flamingo Land, York Maze and theatre tickets, with many former Forge Valley players also attending to surprise George at the fun day.

George’s daughter Karen Lee said: “The day was a huge success and many of the local community attended.

"The day raised £2,900 to be shared between Alzheimer’s Society and Forge Valley CC.

George Ireland, centre, lines up with current Valley players. PHOTO: ZACH FORSTER

"My dad was overwhelmed by the huge success and thankful to all who attended.”

The day raised funds for both Forge Valley CC and the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late wife who passed away in 2023 after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

George became involved with Forge Valley Cricket Club in East Ayton at the age of 11 and 2024 commemorates his 75th anniversary.

He represented Valley for over 30 years and continued his involvement as groundsman and scorer.

George Ireland lines up with his family at the surprise event. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

In 1986 he scored at Lord’s as FVCC won the National Village Championships.

He has encouraged and coached many children to continue his passion of cricket.

Karen added: “Sadly in November 2023, his wife of 56 years, Margaret, passed away.