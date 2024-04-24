Ayton fun day set to celebrate 75 years of service by Forge Valley CC stalwart George Ireland
The May 5 event, which runs from 2-7pm, includes a Dave Marshall disco, games, refreshments, sweet stalls and a raffle which has prizes such as £100 cash, Flamingo Land, York Maze and theatre tickets.
George’s daughter Karen Lee said: “My family and I are organising a family fun day on May 5 to celebrate my father George Ireland, being involved with his local cricket club for 75 years.
"The day will be to commemorate and raise funds for both Forge Valley CC and the Alzheimer’s Society, in honour of his late wife who passed away in 2023 after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
"My father became involved with Forge Valley CC in East Ayton at the age of 11 and 2024 commemorates his 75th anniversary.
"He represented Valley for over 30 years and continued his involvement as groundsman and scorer.
"In 1986 he scored at Lord’s as FVCC won the National Village Championships.
"He has encouraged and coached many children to continue his passion of cricket.
"In 2011 his wife Margaret was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, unfortunately, he had to cease scoring to look after my mother, but has continued to support his cricket team watching every game while caring for my mother, tendering to her every need and even learning how to apply her make-up to ensure her dignity remained.
"Sadly in November 2023, his wife of 56 years passed away. His passion for cricket has been his lifeline in coping with my mum’s passing.”